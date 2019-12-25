Typhoon's misery in the Philippines when Phanfone hits Christmas day | News

Typhoon Phanfone hit central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation, and forcing thousands to seek refuge in government facilities.

Thousands were also stranded in closed ports or evacuation centers at the height of the holiday season on Wednesday, and residents cringed in rain-soaked houses when Phanfone moved from one small island to another for the second day.

The country's weather agency, PAGASA, said that as of noon on Wednesday, Phanfone, also known locally as Ursula, had maximum winds of 140 km / h (86.9 mph) and gusts of up to 190 km / h (118 mph) ).

The typhoon knocked down houses and trees and destroyed cities in the storm-prone region of the Philippines, but no deaths were reported.

Although weaker, Phanfone was following a path similar to Super Typhoon Haiyan, the deadliest cyclone in the country that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

Thousands evacuate, stranded in ports

More than 10,000 people spent the night in schools, gyms and government buildings quickly turned into evacuation centers when the typhoon hit the ground on Tuesday, civil defense officials said.

"It was scary. The glass windows broke and we took refuge next to the stairs," Ailyn Metran told AFP news agency after she and her four-year-old son spent the night at the local state meteorological service office where Her husband worked.

With only two hours of sleep, the family returned home in the central city of Tacloban early Wednesday to find their two dogs safe, but the floor was covered in mud and a fallen tree rested on a nearby house.

More islands along the projected Phanfone road are expected to be hit by destructive winds and heavy rains before flying south of the China Sea early Thursday, he added.

More than 25,000 people trying to get home for the traditional Christmas Eve midnight dinner with their families remained stranded at the ports on Christmas Day with ferry services still closed, the Coast Guard said.

Flights to the region also remained canceled, although the populous capital, Manila, in the far north has so far been saved.

The Philippines is the first large land mass facing the Pacific cyclone belt.

As such, the archipelago is affected by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing many people and eliminating crops, homes and other infrastructure and keeping millions of people perennially poor.

A study conducted in July 2019 by the Asian Development Bank based in Manila said that the most frequent storms reduce 1 percent of the economic production in the Philippines, while the strongest reduce production by almost 3 percent.