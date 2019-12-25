Tristan Wilds confirms pregnancy rumors at Christmas

Instagram

Rumors about the star and girlfriend of & # 39; Wire & # 39 ;, Christina Hammon, were waiting for their first child together to emerge for the first time in August after someone found a record of babies with their names on it.

This year is apparently one of Tristan Wilds& # 39; (Mack Wilds) happier Christmas. The actor makes an exciting announcement at the sacred moment, confirming the rumors that he and his girlfriend Christina Hammond will be parents soon.

He published a photo of himself using a "Father To Be" tape in addition to a photo of Tristan hugging with his lady. "A serious and serious moment … Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. S ** t, honestly? I was there for a while," he began writing in his post on Wednesday, December 25 on Instagram, referring to being arrested for driving with a license suspended in June. "I don't know, I was just letting life take me wherever she can."

"I told God that I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was necessary … I heard, God."The wire"actor added". Thank you for this. Merry Christmas."

Lena Waithe He was one of the people who congratulated Tristan for his milestone. "Congratulations brother!!!" LaLa Anthony He also commented: "I love this family. Congratulations and merry Christmas. Blessings!"

Someone else wrote in the comments section: "Oh, general and boss! You will be an IMMACULATE great father who believes effortlessly. I love big brother!" Another fan added: "God bless you, boy. I was there and I was there for a while. I still fight, but I know we are blessed. Congratulations to my friend, much love."

Rumors that he and Christina were waiting for their first child together emerged for the first time in August after someone found a baby registry with their names on it. Some of Christina's friends allegedly confirmed the news of the pregnancy when they noticed that she has what appears to be a baby lump. The baby registration page has now been deprived after the news of pregnancy spread online, but some people who had the opportunity to see her claim that Tristan and Christina seem to be expecting a daughter.

Prior to this, the creator of hits "Own It" was arrested in late June for driving with a suspended license in East Village of Manhattan. Initially, he was arrested for staining the windows too close to East Houston Street and Avenue D. His license was suspended and he was charged with aggravated operation without a license for a motor vehicle. He also had an arrest warrant pending for an unrelated incident on his home island of Staten.