Trisha Yearwood invites friends to the great Christmas party

Garth Brooks' wife reveals that she hosts an annual cookie party where she and her friends share their favorite recipes and bake delicious treats for the annual holiday.

Country star Trisha Yearwood He makes sure that he never lacks tasty treats at Christmas by organizing an annual cookie party.

The singer of "Georgia Rain", who is married to Garth brooks, always invite your friends to a great baking session so they can share their favorite recipes and try the resulting cookie creations.

"My friends and I have a cookie party, so everyone comes to the house, armed with the recipe they made all their lives," he said.

"We have many mixers underway, many ovens underway, and we make tons of cookies and we usually watch Christmas movies while we do it, and then, at the end of the day, everyone takes a tray with all these different and colorful cookies at home , making it a gift for the day. "

As for the decorations, Yearwood is a big fan of winter vacations and goes out of its way to hang flickering lights.

"I want (lights) outside the house, inside the house; the more the better!" She exclaimed.