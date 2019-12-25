Tracey Neville recalls the "part of the history,quot; of England Netball in Gold Coast | Netball news





Gold on the Gold Coast was a fundamental moment for English netball

A second and a goal can change things forever and in April 2018, that goal belonged to the Vitality Roses of England. Tracey Neville, who led England to victory in Australia, believes that the gold of the Commonwealth Games was not only a dream come true, but was "a part of the story."

As the penalty pass or the shot of Helen Housby, who won the game, spread across the net, there was a state of euphoria on the court and that was matched by fans 10,000 miles away.

Across the country, in England, thousands of people forgot about the fact that it was the early hours of the morning and roared loudly to get a first netball gold.

Behind the court in Gold Coast, Neville took it all from the bank and shared the feeling that many athletes and coaches experienced after achieving substantial success.

"When he entered, there was a great wave of excitement and relief," Neville said. Sky sports.

"As soon as Helen had the ball in her hands, I knew it wouldn't fail. Helen had shot me one of those before in the Super League."

Emotional release on the court after years of hard work secured a gold medal.

"I just remember that there was a relief tonight that it was all over. Is it really bad to say so?

"I remember going out with the players that night. You think you're going to have the wildest night of your life, I thought I was pregnant at the time, so I couldn't, but I remember looking at them around them and they were absolutely shattered."

With the intensity of the schedule at the Commonwealth Games, seven games in 10 days, and with the emotional work that comes with the winner's qualifying matches, it takes everything, it is not surprising that everyone felt that way.

The semifinal and final were on consecutive days and Neville remembers the mood in the camp that historic weekend in April.

"I actually thought we looked more tired before the semifinal," he said.

"The night after that triumph of a goal over the Sunshine Girls (Jamaica), none of us slept much. The players had been recovering and we all had problems, even though we knew the final was the next day."

"Despite that, I clearly remember that on the morning of the final I thought the group looked fresher than I had seen them in the course of the entire competition."

"There was a feeling that we had nothing to lose and much to gain, and that was very nice to see from all."

I think because they had reached the final, which we had not done before, there was a different mentality. It felt as if everyone had been removed from their shoulders. Tracey Neville

For Neville, the road to gold from the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast began when I was a child.

A love for the sport emerged from her first memories of her mother's local league team and quickly turned her passion into mastering the sport herself.

Once he thought about it, international recognition came quickly. He made his debut with England in 1993 and won 81 games with the Roses.

His experience on the court helped establish the platform for success as head coach of the Roses

"When I started playing (for England) there was something like 50 goals between players like Australia, New Zealand and us."

"All the time we tried to reduce that deficit, we tried to create a threat and I tried to be better as an athlete."

Neville believes that his time as a player helped when he assumed the role of head coach, not only allowed him to feel every moment that his players did, but also provided him with a solid knowledge base to work.

"I don't think every athlete is a great coach or coach, but what I did have was the history of England Netball," he said.

"It had the history of the players, the history of the route that England Netball was going through when we started to get the funds and I think that made a big difference."

"I was able to push through the strengths but also learn from some of the weaknesses we had in our program."

The semifinal saw England beat Jamaica by a single goal and advance to its first Commonwealth Games final

Throughout Neville's reign, it was clear that she was creating a powerful culture and a national side that had rock-solid foundations.

"One of the massive pillars (to achieve success) was to give the Roses a program that could make them the best in the world," Neville said of his goals before the Commonwealth Games and the July Netball World Cup.

"The second was the repeatability of the vision, reminding them what our vision was for the program and getting the acceptance of the athletes, players and staff. That was absolutely huge."

"So, as a team, what we did really well was to increase our winning mentality. We wanted to win every day and one of our slogans was: & # 39; If we are in that, we are in it to win it & # 39 ;.

"That in itself generated a lot of beliefs, a lot of union and a lot of confidence that we weren't afraid of losing. I think that is very important."

The relationships that the head coach created with his players were exceptionally close.

Together, the Roses of England became an incredibly united group, on and off the court. They grew as a sports unit and as a group of individuals and also as friends.

Las Rosas faced the ups and downs together and for Neville, the relationship he had with his team was much deeper than the standard coach-player dynamic.

"That team was more than just a group of players for me. Each and every one of them had gone through difficulties during the five years I was there, but they still showed up for training and still showed up to be with the team." .

"Sometimes it was the team that made you wake up every day and do it again. They became your family, so you felt you could achieve anything with that group of players."

Difficulties and difficult times took different forms for people and in September this year, Neville made the tearing news public the day after England's gold in Australia suffered a miscarriage.

"At that time, we didn't always know what happened to people personally. Obviously they didn't know what was happening in my personal life, but it felt like a group, we only knew when to work with or around someone.

"They were contributing to me being able to recover or move on with my life in the best way possible. That is absolutely enormous, particularly after personal devastation."

After resigning from the position of head coach in June, Neville has shared the news he expects again and is preparing for his due date next year.

It's an exciting and understandably emotional moment and, along with that, Neville is now looking at the Roses from a single step, something that is a new experience.

"They always say you never have to work if you wake up every day loving what you do. I think that's the hardest part now is that I don't have that anymore."

"It seems that my family went on vacation without me! My family would never go on vacation without me and it feels like this right now!

"But I'm very happy to have a different goal for this year and see where it takes me. We've waited a long time for this, so it's very exciting for me and my other half, Michael."

All members of the netball community in England, and others around the world, are incredibly happy for Neville as he embarks on this new period of his life.

Those who are closely linked to England Netball are also pleased to learn that she has not completely closed the door to return to the organization in the future.

Of course, if it does, then the group of players or even their role may be different from the previous one. However, their ability to drive the sport and create a culture of support and success will remain, and that is an incredibly exciting perspective.

Sky Sports is home to netball and the live action returns with the Vitality Nations Cup in January 2020. The four-nation competition begins on January 19 with England facing the New Zealand world champions.