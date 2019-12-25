Toya Johnson shares photos of her Christmas party – Check it out here

Toya Wright, aka Toya Johnson, shared some beautiful photos of the Christmas party, and you can also see them below.

‘I had a lot of fun at the Christmas party of @ therealnoigjeremy with these beauties. #happyholidays To ’Toya captioned his post.

Someone else said: Chica Girl, I was like who is stealing photos of Toya?! I love the name change! ❤️‼ ️ REP ’, and another follower posted this:‘ What a great time! @therealnoigjeremy is the best host. ✨ ’

Another follower said this: "Damn it as a family," Merry Christmas to all ", and someone else posted:" Merry Christmas! I love your sweater, that's my favorite Christmas movie 😄 ’

Another Instagram installer posted: L Lmaoooo in that Home Alone shirt !!! Love it. Merry Christmas to you and your family, "while someone else wrote:" I feel that she is the prettiest person on Earth. "Man! & # 39;

One commenter wrote this: ‘What is the game they were playing with the phone? @toyajohnson. "

Toya has some very happy days, as you can see in the photos. She has been living her best life since she got engaged to Robert Rushing.

He has been asking him to marry him for a long time and fans were happy to know that he finally accepted.

Just the other day, Toya made his fans happy when he shared a photo of his brothers and father in a social media account.

Ad

‘I love this picture of my brothers and my father. #family ❤️ ’Toya captioned his post and fans were really excited to see this.



Post views:

0 0