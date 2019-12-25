Toya Johnson shares photos of her Christmas party – Check it out here

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Toya Wright, aka Toya Johnson, shared some beautiful photos of the Christmas party, and you can also see them below.

‘I had a lot of fun at the Christmas party of @ therealnoigjeremy with these beauties. #happyholidays To ’Toya captioned his post.

Someone else said: Chica Girl, I was like who is stealing photos of Toya?! I love the name change! ❤️‼ ️ REP ’, and another follower posted this:‘ What a great time! @therealnoigjeremy is the best host. ✨ ’

Another follower said this: "Damn it as a family," Merry Christmas to all ", and someone else posted:" Merry Christmas! I love your sweater, that's my favorite Christmas movie 😄 ’

Another Instagram installer posted: L Lmaoooo in that Home Alone shirt !!! Love it. Merry Christmas to you and your family, "while someone else wrote:" I feel that she is the prettiest person on Earth. "Man! & # 39;

One commenter wrote this: ‘What is the game they were playing with the phone? @toyajohnson. "

Toya has some very happy days, as you can see in the photos. She has been living her best life since she got engaged to Robert Rushing.

He has been asking him to marry him for a long time and fans were happy to know that he finally accepted.

Just the other day, Toya made his fans happy when he shared a photo of his brothers and father in a social media account.

Ad

‘I love this picture of my brothers and my father. #family ❤️ ’Toya captioned his post and fans were really excited to see this.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Trisha Yearwood invites friends to the great Christmas party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennGarth Brooks' wife reveals that she hosts an annual cookie party where she and her friends share their favorite recipes and bake delicious treats...
Read more

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning – See adorable photos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have been twinning and her mother continues to share the lovely photos on her official Instagram account. First, Kylie...
Read more

What were the biggest stories of 2019? The | Hong Kong protests

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The year 2019 can be remembered as the moment when people around the world felt cheated. From Hong Kong to Santiago, and from Baghdad to...
Read more

Kanye West releases his second album gospel & # 39; Jesus Is Born & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Good musicThe star of & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; releases a new surprise album featuring his Sunday service choir as a...
Read more

Double exile: inside an Italian prison | Italy

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Filmmaker: Azlarabe Alaoui Lamharzi More than 60,000 people are currently detained in prisons in Italy. Of these, approximately one in 20 are women, one in...
Read more
©