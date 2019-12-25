Tim McGraw captivated Faith Hill with his homemade food

%MINIFYHTML3250653fce48c607fd5cb404215c61d49% %MINIFYHTML3250653fce48c607fd5cb404215c61d410%

The singer of & # 39; Live Like You Were Dying & # 39; Remember how he impressed his wife with his kitchen and got an appointment with her after inviting her to her home-cooked meal.

Country star Tim McGraw He still enjoys a great pasta party on Christmas Eve, thanks to his Italian mother.

She used to cook spaghetti and meatballs to announce Christmas day when Tim was a child, and still loves tradition at home in Tennessee with his wife. Faith hill.

"Everyone comes to our house and we have a great dinner of spaghetti and meatballs," says the superfit singer, revealing that this is the only meal that does not count calories. "It's all the work. I eat a lot when it comes to that."

And Tim is the kitchen boy cooking the pasta banquet on Christmas Eve, revealing that he has always been a decent chef.

"I love cooking," he explains. "I make basic food … Chicken and meatballs are a great option in our house. That's how I got to Faith … we were on tour together and I didn't know her so well, and she lived just down the road, and I made some chicken and meatballs and I thought: & # 39; I'll take some chicken and meatballs and some cornbread to Faith Hill and see how that works & # 39 ;.

"I still cook them occasionally, and it still works."