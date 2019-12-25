TikTok-owner ByteDance is reportedly mulling a sale of the hit app as US lawmakers raise national securit..

By Isaac Novak
Business

China Stringer Network/Reuters

  • TikTok-parent ByteDance is mulling options to address US regulators’ national security concerns, including a sale of its hit app, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
  • The company is considering everything from legal defe…
    %%

Recent Articles

©