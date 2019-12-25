Three conclusions of the 76ers dominant Christmas Day win over Bucks

%MINIFYHTML175114e0e8f0089fc6a06f4959b462699% %MINIFYHTML175114e0e8f0089fc6a06f4959b4626910%

The Bucks entered the Wells Fargo Center with the best record in the NBA and the leading MVP candidate this season in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 76ers didn't care about any of that.

Philadelphia pulled Milwaukee off the floor Wednesday afternoon, achieving a 121-109 victory behind an excellent performance by Joel Embiid, who finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Almost all Sixers players shot well from the outside, as Philly was 21 of 44 from a 3-point range (47.7 percent) against the number 1 defense in the league.



Milwaukee never had the opportunity to overcome a significant deficit. The Bucks met 21 points after just 24 minutes of action, the team biggest part-time deficit under coach Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo fought from the field throughout the game, and his support cast could not recover.

Here are three conclusions of the destruction of the Bucks by the Sixers on Christmas Day.

This is what Joel Embiid peak looks like

The All-Star center set the tone early with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the first half. He marked in the painting, from the middle range and beyond the arch.

Even more impressive than Embiid's score output was his defense. He constantly upset Antetokounmpo on the edge and forced him to make difficult attempts, a small feat considering that "The Greak Freak,quot; had averaged 31.0 points per game with 56.6 percent of shots before Wednesday's loss.

These transition stampedes generally result in easy dumps for Antetokounmpo. That was not the case with Embiid waiting in the paint.

"I want to be the defensive player of the year, and I feel like I showed him tonight," Embiid said after the game.

Embiid was simply unstoppable in attack and a brick wall in defense. He behaved as the best player on the planet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a very bad Christmas day

As mentioned earlier, Antetokounmpo fought Embiid, scoring only 18 points on 8 of 27 shots from the field. While Giannis has made great strides with his jump shot, he was 0 out of 7 in triples against the 76ers. His defenders were willing to step back and wait for him in the painting.

To make matters worse, Giannis only made four trips to the free throw line, a major drop from his 10.5 season average. He did not receive a friendly whistle, and his frustration increased in the last quarter when Sixers guard Josh Richardson hit him in the face and did not hear a whistle on the play, until he later received a technical foul for arguing with a referee

But while Philadelphia defended Antetokounmpo more than four quarters better than any team this season, let's not use a national television failure to label Giannis and the Bucks as frauds. You are allowed to have an offside game, and you better believe that it will stay in your mind until you face the 76ers again.

Sixers + Shooting = Fear

Philly is not known for his ability to shoot, but the 76ers burned the nets in this contest.

They started 6 of 13 from a range of 3 points in the first quarter and 11 of 22 in the first half. They did not cool down the stretch, tying a franchise record with 21 3-point cubes as a team, including a maximum of five Tobias Harris brands.

The Sixers' spacing will never be perfect as long as Embiid and Ben Simmons share the court, but enough shots from men like Harris, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz can change the entire offensive and open the floor.