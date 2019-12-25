This is why Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner stop the tradition of exchanging Christmas gifts

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

In an episode of the OprahMag.com video series, the television mogul suggests that she and her partner Stedman Graham agreed that they no longer need to give gifts.

Oprah Winfrey and her lifelong partner, Stedman Graham, no longer exchange Christmas presents, as she hinted that she is not very good at it.

In a chat during an episode of his OprahMag.com video series, "The OG Chronicles," along with his best friend Gayle King, the billionaire media mogul addressed readers' questions about how to spend the holiday season.

When a member of the audience asked her what was the best way to tell her husband that she hated her "terrible" gifts, Oprah, who has been with her partner Stedman for more than 30 years, felt sorry.

While he did not name the 68-year-old woman, Oprah said she addressed the problem in her own home by reaching an agreement that they no longer need to give gifts.

"You say, & # 39; Honey, I think we've reached a point where we have everything we need, and we really don't have to exchange gifts anymore," he advised.

"That's what we did in our house," he added. "Because I had the same problem."

However, despite the prohibition of gifts, the TV star has no shortage of gift ideas, as he launched The Oprah Favorite Things 2019 list, which presents 79 gift recommendations, including a makeup kit Lady Gaga, the perfect pancake maker and a super soft hoodie.