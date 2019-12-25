This is the reason why the Christmas tradition makes Patricia Heaton feel "anxious"

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The & # 39; Second Law of Carol & # 39 ;, who shares four children with her husband David Hunt, says that the pressure to buy other people's gifts for Christmas leaves her & # 39; anxious and in a bad mood & # 39; .

Patricia Heaton She won't buy Christmas presents this year since the pressure to buy presents during the holiday season leaves her "anxious and in a bad mood."

The "Carol's second act"Star shares four children with husband David hunt, the youngest of whom is 20 years old. And now that her children are older, Patricia has decided to oppose the "commercialism" of Christmas and withdraw from the process of buying gifts.

"This is the first year that I tell everyone that I am not buying," he told The Christian Post. "My children are around 20 years old, so I told my husband after last year that I realized that I was in a bad mood during the holiday season. All this is a gift and it is making me anxious and in a bad mood I just don't want vacations to be about that.

"It's easy to get caught up in the commercialism of everything. Ultimately, Christmas is never about gifts. It's about family being together and celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ."

And the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star hopes that by making his decision public, he will encourage other people struggling with the stress of Christmas to do the same.

"I think a lot of mothers and fathers are eager for gifts, and things like that make vacations stressful and I think we should work for our family to be united," he concluded.