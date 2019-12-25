This is how Ananya Panday reacted to questions about dating Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a new version of the 1978 cult film with the same name. The film is very good at the box office and the audience and critics praise Ananya's performance.

Ananya along with her co-stars Kartik and Bhumi promoted the film widely. The actress in a recent interview talked about the questions that seemed funny during the interactions with the media of her film. Commenting on the same thing, Ananya said: “There were so many. I think that because Kartik (Aaryan) and I were promoting the movie together, most of the questions were about are you dating? They asked us very openly and people expected us to answer if it was a yes or no. That is a fun question we received and used to laugh at it all the time. Also when people asked us what their first impression of each other is. That was a very recurring question. Also, how does it feel to work together? Who will say something bad? Obviously it will be good just fine! "



The young actress made her debut with SOTY2 earlier this year and ended the year with Pati Patni Aur Woh. When asked about how she feels about all the love she received within a year of being in the industry, the young weapon said: "I am elated. Happy is a word too small. It is not enough emotion. I think gratitude is the most important thing for me at the moment. I thank God every day that I am working and doing what I love to do. I am taking every day as it comes. I am grateful to be able to become an actor every day. I have waited for this moment throughout my life, so happiness is not enough. "