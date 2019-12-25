The viral video aims to show Dwyane Wade's dancing son with a gun!

A new video is going viral on social media, and the video aims to show Zion, Dwyane Wade's 11-year-old son, dancing with a gun.

The video appeared first on Twitter and then shared on all social networks and YouTube.

In the video, a young man is seen dancing with a gun. At various times during the video, the young man points the gun at the camera.

The video is titled "The son of Dwyane Wade, Wildin,quot;.

While the young man in the video resets Zion Wade, 11, it is not at all clear that he is in the video.

Dwyane Wade and Zion have been in the news lately, as Dwayne continues to advocate for the LGBTQ community. Dwyane hopes to give them strength to speak and live free, as he also denounces the "ignorance,quot; of those who are hurtful and attack people they perceive as different.