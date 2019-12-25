The songwriter of the theme & # 39; Friends & # 39; Allee Willis died of cardiac arrest

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The composer who wrote the classic soundtrack of the classic television series starring Jennifer Aniston died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Up News Info
Song composer Allee willis, which helped write the song for the hit American television show "friends", has died at 72.

The American musician, who co-wrote the Rembrandts& # 39; & # 39; I & # 39; ll Be There for You & # 39; & # 39 ;, which has become one of the most famous television themed songs of all time, passed away on Tuesday, December 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It is said that his partner, Prudence Fenton, is "in total shock" by the news. Fenton also paid tribute to Willis on Instagram, writing: "Rest In Boogie Wonderland," a reference to the success the late star wrote for Earth Wind and Fire. He also wrote the September melody for the group, as well as writing tracks for artists like the Pet Shop Boys and the Pointer sisters".

Willis sold an incredible 60 million records worldwide and won two Grammy Awards, one for the movie's soundtrack "Beverly Hills Cop"and another for the musical"The color Purple".

However, despite his prolific subsequent catalog, Willis never learned to read or play music, and told the Times in a previous interview: "I listen to melodies constantly. I always say: & # 39; If you fell dead, I could write to the pile of the body. & # 39; "

He is survived by his brother, Kent Willis, his sister Marlin Frost and his niece Mandy Becker.

Recent Articles

Jenelle Evans is all smiles with her children at Christmas after David Split – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Everyone says that this scene in "Cats,quot; where rebel Wilson eats cockroaches with human faces chases them

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Everyone says that this scene in "Cats,quot; where rebel Wilson eats cockroaches...
Read more

Jordyn Woods is proud to be able to give his brother a car: see the photo

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Jordyn Woods shared a photo with her and her brother, and the young actor tells fans he is proud to have been able to...
Read more

Nick Young proposes Baby Mama Keonna Green with the help of her son on Christmas day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former Golden State Warriors player kneels in front of the mother of his three children while his eldest son captures the moment on...
Read more

Proof that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance is stronger than ever

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram / Miley Cyrus This year, it's a party in Nashville.Miley CyrusY Cody Simpson They are celebrating their first Christmas together...
Read more
©