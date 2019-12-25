The reaction of Chrissy Teigen's children to see Santa is the best Christmas gift

Chrissy Teigen and John legendThe children had the surprise of their life on Christmas morning.

Normally, the famous family celebrates vacations in the sunny city of Los Angeles, California, but this year they decided to travel to the snowy peaks of Wyoming. It seems that this change of plans rejected the plans of Santa Claus because when Moon Y Miles Looking out the window this morning, Santa was running through the snow in the front yard. When he passed with a greeting, the Moon and her friends shouted in excitement at the surprise sighting.

Of course, Chrissy and the gang captured the shocking moment on his phone, which he later shared with his fans and followers on Instagram. "Merry Christmas to you and yours," the cookbook author wrote about the beautiful moment.

Santa was not the only character to appear either. Frosty the Snowman was seen later on Christmas morning, although it turned out to be Miles in disguise.