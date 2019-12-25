The Pope announces Christmas with a message of "unconditional love,quot; | News

Pope Francis marked Christmas on Wednesday for the 1.3 billion Catholics of the world with a message of unconditional love, saying that "God continues to love us all, even the worst of us."

"You may have had wrong ideas, you may have made a complete disaster, but the Lord continues to love you," the pontiff told the crowds gathered in the Vatican for his midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

The Argentine, who this year moved to combat silence around pedophilia in the Roman Catholic church, also emphasized "unconditional,quot; love.

Thousands of allegations of sexual abuse by priests around the world and accusations of disguise by older clerics further damaged the reputation of the church in 2019.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis eliminated a papal secret rule, which critics said prevented priests and victims from reporting abuse, and in May approved a historic measure to force those who know about sexual abuse to report him to Your superiors.

Francis will give on Wednesday at noon the traditional Christmas Day Mass, his seventh, addressed to the world in front of St. Peter's Square.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians and foreigners converged in the biblical city of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of faithful gathered in the church at the place of Jesus' birth for midnight mass, which was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Hundreds more gathered outside, looking on screens in the fresh air.

Clerics attend Christmas celebrations in the Manger Square in front of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank (Ammar Awad / Reuters)

& # 39; Celebrate hope & # 39;

When midnight bells rang throughout the city, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official in the Middle East, directed hymns and prayed.

"At Christmas everyone looks at us, at Bethlehem," he said.

Pizzaballa, who had to cross Israel's separation barrier to get from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, said after his arrival that it was a difficult time but there were reasons for hope.

Christmas in Bethlehem: tourists gather in the city

"We see in this period the weakness of politics, huge economic problems, unemployment, problems in families," he said in his homily.

"On the other hand, when I visit families, parishes, communities, I see a lot of commitment … for the future. Christmas is for us to celebrate hope."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, the head of the Church of England, will have an unusually personal tone in this year's Christmas day speech.

The 93-year-old monarch will describe 2019 as "quite rugged,quot; at the end of a chaotic year that saw Britain dispute its separation from the European Union and its son plagued by scandals, Prince Andrew, withdrawing from public life.

In the United States, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a Christmas Eve service full of music in a church affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention before celebrating the holidays with a dinner in their club's ballroom private.

Trump, less than a week after being dismissed by the House, did not respond when a journalist asked him if he prayed for the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the church, but said: "We are going to have a great year." .

Elsewhere, for the first time in more than 200 years, the faithful in the French capital, Paris, will not be able to attend Christmas mass at the Notre Dame Cathedral, which is still restored after a devastating fire.