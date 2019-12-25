The main creators of reality show and documentary titles in 2019

This year, viewers receive a large number of unscripted television dramas that are successful in the headlines for several reasons, including cheating and the death of the main cast member.

Television programs are often willing to do anything to maintain their qualifications. Only in 2019, viewers enjoyed many reality show dramas that were successful in the headlines for several reasons.

One could present controversial stories, while others could focus their arguments on meat and dramas among cast members. In another case, the television programs caused the languages ​​to falter for weeks, as they presented shocking events that included the deception and death of the main cast member that would cause a great change in history.

Not only television reality shows, but also some documentaries caught the attention of viewers. One of the many reasons for this was because it raises a controversial issue, including allegations of sexual harassment against great Hollywood figures.

In case you miss some juicy details of these television moments so commented, here is the list of the main creators of reality show and documentary headlines throughout the year of 2019.

1. & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39 ;: Larissa Dos Santos Lima and the Colt Johnson drama FTA Larissa Dos Santos Lima Y Colt johnsonlove trip in "90 day fiance"It's definitely something that most people talked about this year. Their romance could be short term, but the drama they went through was enough to include them in the list of top headline creators in 2019." The couple got engaged five days after meeting in person in Mexico and then married in June 2018. It was not long before there were problems in paradise, as Larissa was arrested in Clark County, Nevada, early this year for allegedly attacking Colt. , who suffered injuries, such as a swollen lip in addition to gums and teeth with blood due to the attack. That was the third time Larissa was arrested for domestic violence. The first time was in June 2018, just a few days before their wedding, and the second was in November of the same year, although the charges in both cases were dismissed. The attack was apparently the straw that broke the glass for Colt when he announced in January that he had filed for divorce from Larissa and tried to cancel the request for a green card from Brazilian beauty. Before her bachelor party in March to celebrate her divorce, Colt shared that "she doesn't ultimately care" if Larissa would be deported from the United States "I don't want to be responsible for her for any period of time." It's my goal now, "he said at the time. After the failed marriage with Colt, Larissa found love in Eric Nichols, although their romance did not last long. The couple decided to leave it in September, just eight months after they started dating. While Larissa claimed that his separation was friendly, Eric said the break was not mutual. His separation was also not free of dramas, as Larissa filed a police report against Eric claiming he was harassing her. The case is currently under investigation.

2. & # 39; The real housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39 ;: Lisa Vanderpump's controversial puppy door Bravo Season 9 of "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"focused heavily on the controversy surrounding Lisa Vanderpump, his dogs Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley. The drama began after it was revealed that Kemsley gifted Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, the dog that adopted the Vanderpump Foundation, after she allegedly bit her husband Paul and her two children "a few times." However, the new owner did not seem to love the puppy and sent Lucy to a shelter. That would not be a problem because neither Dorit nor LVP knew that Lucy's new owner had given her to kill shelter, until Lisa Rinna He shared his opinion on the matter. Apparently, the actress thought it was all a trap for Lisa to get well, as she had been urging everyone to let it go in the past. In Lisa's theory, the Puppy's Door was used to Kyle Richards Y Teddi Mellencamp angry with Dorit because they used to have a story with the latter. "All Lisa Vanderpump wants to do is punish Dorit for the dog. She can't do it, so she made those kids do it. She doesn't want to get her hands dirty," said Lisa. Things went further south when Teddi admitted that she orchestrated the Puppy Door with John Blizzard under the instruction of LVP. Teddi shared that she felt betrayed when she saw LVP trying to clean her hands so she could be "relevant" and be "Dorit's heroine." LVP vehemently denied the accusation and insisted that she was never "the one who took her to the center of dogs." As for Kyle, he was initially torn between believing in LVP or Teddi, but he finally thought that Teddi was telling the truth. The entire cast wanted LVP to apologize for the disaster that started, but she refused to do so. LVP even decided to skip the season 9 meeting completely and left the program.

3. & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39 ;: the unprecedented movement of Colton Underwood in Finale A B C "The Bachelor"It is a television show in which you see a man going through a trip to find the love of his life to whom he will propose at the end of the program. However, Colton Underwood caused conversations in line with his unconventional decision at the end of his ABC dating program season. Colton made history that night by being the first single left alone in the end. Season 23 presented Hannah godwin Y Tayshia Adams being the two remaining women for the former soccer player, after Cassie Randolph I broke up with him. However, because Colton was so convinced that the person he loved was Cassie, he did not hesitate to take an unprecedented step in the history of the show by sending Hannah and Tayshia home and returning to beg Cassie to return. "I'm willing to do anything, because that's how much I love Cassie," Colton said at the time. In the second part of the final, you could see Colton and Cassie having a serious conversation while Colton tried to convince Cassie that her feelings were real. It worked because then the couple traveled to Spain to meet their family. The couple ended up together, although they did not improve their status as promised and promised. They are still strengthening so far and have informed their fans that they are taking their relationship slowly.

4. & # 39; Leaving Neverland & # 39;: allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson WENN / Daniel Deme Directed and produced by British filmmaker Dan Reed, "Leaving Never"aroused controversy as it presented two men, Wade robson and James Safechuck, who claimed to have been sexually abused as children by the late singer Michael Jackson. In the HBO documentary, which aired on March 3 and 4, they detailed the sexual assault they experienced as children at the hands of the music icon. Despite being critically acclaimed, the program got mixed reactions from the spectators, fans and relatives of the singer. Some called the documentary "character murder" and MJ's nephew Taj jackson He dismissed the television movie as "a unilateral successful job." Amazon Prime Video even released "Michael Jackson: Pursue the truth"on August 13 to counter" Leaving Neverland ". Michael's daughter Paris Jackson He also reacted to the documentary, writing on Twitter, "there is nothing I can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that's not my role I just try to make everyone relax and follow the flow, be gentle and think about the big picture. That's me. " Oprah Winfrey He also received an extreme reaction after an interview with Michael's accusers in "Oprah Winfrey presents: After Neverland"which premiered immediately after the explosive documentary. In response to criticism, the queen of the talk show said:" I have not had such hatred since I did the puppy episode with Ellen [DeGeneres]. But when I saw that documentary, I realized that many people will be unchained to see it. I did 217 shows trying to make people understand that it's not about a person, but about the boss. It's about seduction. "

5. & # 39; The true housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;: NeNe Leakes attack on cameraman and pregnant Porsha Williams Bravo Known as Belt Gate, the theme took center stage during season 11 of Bravo "The true housewives of Atlanta"First began later NeNe leaks He organized a "Bye Wig" party, which was broadcast in March, at his home with the assistance of the rest of the cast members. During the party, Porsha Williams Y Kandi Burruss pressed NeNe to show his "secret closet," although the latter refused, reasoning that "they weren't together" and were "stupid" at the time. However, that did not stop Porsha and Kandi from going to the room, much to NeNe's dismay. The idea that her disorganized room was in the air scared her so much when she saw a cameraman accompanying them. NeNe got up quickly and pulled the staff member's shirt. That was when things took a violent turn. "Get the shit out of my closet, bitch. Don't play with me, my mother. I'll fuck you," NeNe could be shouted. . To make matters worse, it was also said that NeNe assaulted Porsha, who was pregnant at the time, which caused her belt to be removed. NeNe, however, denies attacking Porsha and tackled him in a YouTube video, saying, "So, Porsha is the only one who says she was touched. Or I think what she says is that she took off her belt, so He assumed that I touched her so he took off his belt, I would like to know how that is possible, and that is what I told him at the meeting, I was not even behind you, so how could I touch your belt? After the epic altercation, NeNe began working with almost everyone in the cast, including Porsha, Kandi and Cynthia Bailey. It was rumored that he was leaving the Bravo program when he was supposedly absent when they began filming for season 12. However, NeNe decided to return, referring in some interviews that she was the queen of the program considering that she was the only remaining cast of OG member.

6. & # 39; Keeping up with the Kardashian & # 39 ;: Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods WENN / Apega / Instar / FayesVision Fans were surprised when reports of Tristan Thompson Cheating Khloe Kardashian It came online in February. Also, it wasn't the first time the Cleveland Cavaliers did it, the fact that he cheated the TV star with a family friend. Jordyn Woods It surprised everyone all the more, especially since it happened not long before Khloe gave birth to her first child, True Thompson. The scandal, which led to its rupture, as expected, was addressed later at the end of season 16 of the famous television series of the famous clan "keeping up with the Kardashians". After she learned from Kim Kardashian about Tristan and Jordyn supposedly "together" as a party house, Khloe didn't waste much time to confront Jordyn. "It's not giving me all the information," Khloe said about Kylie JennerThe former best friend. "She said: & # 39; He was trying to kiss me & # 39; and said: & # 39; I don't remember if we did it or not & # 39; I said: & # 39; If you're too nervous to tell me something, you can send me a text message & # 39; and she said: & # 39; Okay, I'll call you in five minutes & # 39;. She hasn't called me, and that was 20 minutes ago. " Things got crazier with Tristan threatening to kill himself if Khloe continued to refuse to meet him and Jordyn decided to go to Jada Pinkett SmithThe talk program "Red Table Talk" to talk about the whole scandal. Understandably, Khloé reacted strongly to that, yelling at Mom Kris Jenner"My world was destroyed and Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who the hell do you think you are? Who the hell do you think she is?" He even called Jordyn on Twitter and wrote: "Why do you lie @jordynwoods? If you are going to try to save yourself by making it public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATE TO ASK FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. By the way, you YOU ARE the reason why my family separated! " The drama also affected the friendship of Kylie and Jordyn with the departure of the house of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Meanwhile, Tristan recently received much criticism for his continued attempt to flirt with Khloe on Instagram.

7. & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39;: Jay Smith and Ashley Martson's tumultuous marriage FTA Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson are not the only couple whose relationship took center stage on "90-day fiance: happily ever after", which premiered on April 8. Jay smith Y Ashley MartsonThe tumultuous marriage caught people's attention for many reasons, including their huge age gap, cheating accusations and the many times Ashley filed for divorce from Jay, whom she met in Jamaica. There were problems in paradise in January, eight months after their wedding, when Ashley filed for divorce in a Pennsylvania court after discovering that Jay used a dating application only three days after the wedding. However, she seemed to change her mind by removing the documentation one day after Jay visited her in the hospital. "He may have hurt you. He may not have been a good husband. Getting on a plane the moment I discovered you were in the hospital was something I didn't even think about doing twice," wrote Jay, 20, . in an Instagram post now deleted. However, the happy reconciliation did not last long with his divorce request this summer. This time, the separation was a bit messy with Ashley accusing Jay of getting another girl pregnant. In an interview with In Touch Weekly, the 33-year-old man said: "What my friend says proved true and Jay confirmed it by phone that he did have another girl who claims he left her pregnant." Jay responded quickly, calling Ashley an attention seeker "All I have to say is that I don't need to lie to the media just to get attention," he said. "The Internet is not for me. No one is pregnant with me. No one is pregnant with me. That is number one." After the ups and downs, Jay and Ashley officially divorced on November 21. The latter could not help but rejoice at her new status, writing on Instagram Stories, "Today is a good day! I am officially a single woman! I am single again, I thought I would update everyone as it is the most question frequent. Finally signed. " Although she said it was a "happy divorce," Ashley apparently still felt "like a failure." She admitted: "My last post may sound like I'm happy, what I should do to leave this chapter behind, but it's a hard pill to swallow."

8. & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly & # 39 ;: accusations of sexual assault against R. Kelly WENN / JLN Photography Lifetime Docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly"It became the talk of the city after its premiere on January 3. Not only the spectators, but also the celebrities turned to social networks to react to the explosive 6-part documentary that detailed the testimony of women who accuse Kelly of mental, physical and sexual abuse, as well as interviews with associates and relatives of the singer, and also commented on the documentary Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, and John legend. Viewers praised the documentary and the women who presented stories about the 51-year-old musician who has a history of sexual and physical abuse of women and girls. "A big thank you to life for giving these African-American women a platform to talk about the abuse they suffered at the hands of R. Kelly. It was time for a documentary to finally come out," tweeted an impressed viewer after the broadcast of the documentary. Following the documentary's broadcast, R. Kelly's music saw a 16 percent jump in Spotify broadcasts. In addition, a Facebook group called "Surviving Lies" emerged, trying to discredit the accusers of the musician and expose his personal information. The biggest impact of "Surviving R. Kelly" was probably the fact that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office opened an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment with mineral survivors that are filed. Things continued to go south to R. Kelly when his record label blocked his new music, and artists like Celine Dion Y Lady Gaga He spoke against him. The 52-year-old singer was arrested in July with 13 charges, including images of child abuse and obstruction of justice.