The latest photos of Porsha Williams with her PJ girl will make your day: look at the happy baby here

Porsha Williams shared a post that includes two photos and a clip with her baby PJ on social media. He's in the car watching some cartoons, and he can't look sweeter. Check out the post below.

‘Hey, who let this baby fly this plane?

A follower commented: ‘She is so beautiful. I want to chew his cheeks, "and another follower posted this:" Come through white socks and hard, crisp bottoms. "

Someone else posted this: amo I love her. She is so stoic but happy at the same time. Happy holidays to you, Porsha "and another follower were also excited about the girl:" Too much tenderness in a photo. I liked. ❤️ ’

A fan said this: ‘Wow … hard bottoms also cool. Remember the days, "and someone else posted:" My baby with its cute and hard backgrounds. "

Another follower said: ww Aww the hard bottoms❤❤, the memories. Fly Cutie Fly😍 "and someone else wrote:" She got into the hard bottom … .ssssss @ porsha4real these people don't know anything about them from the old school. "

Earlier, Porsha shared a post that includes more photos of her and PJ for Christmas.

The proud mother and her baby PJ look gorgeous in the latest IG post and fans made sure to praise these two great ladies.

Porsha is living her best life these days with her family during the winter holidays.



