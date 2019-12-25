The imminent failure of the new prime minister of Lebanon | Middle East

On December 19, Lebanese President Michel Aoun called Hassan Diab as the country's next prime minister after a series of candidates for the position did not receive enough political support.

Diab had been presented by Hezbollah and its allies in the Lebanese parliament, including the AMAL Movement of President Nabih Berri and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) headed by the president's son-in-law and Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil.

Immediately after Diab was appointed, and despite the latter's assurances that he will form a government that addresses the many problems facing the country, protests broke out in the streets denouncing the formation of what is considered a Hezbollah government that It will aim to abort the ongoing uprising. .

Protesters have demanded the end of the sectarian system and the appointment of a politically independent prime minister who would form a government of unaffiliated experts and technocrats to draft a new electoral law and hold early parliamentary elections. So far, they have failed to realize these demands.

But even according to the shared power system used today, where the prime minister has to be a Sunni Muslim, Diab is unlikely to succeed. Having poor support Between his Sunni community and the Future Block of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri in parliament, he lacks the political backing to be a strong prime minister in front of President Aoun and the Hezbollah-AMAL alliance.

Protesters doubt their ability to address their demands fighting corruption and it is difficult to see how Diab will be able to handle the panoply of political and economic problems facing the country. National, regional and international circumstances make their political success unlikely.

Domestic problems

As the civil war of 1975-1990 and following the The ignominious withdrawal of Syrian troops in 2005, Lebanon has witnessed divisions, clashes and frequent stagnations. The last three years, however, have been especially problematic.

The politician of October 2016 agreement what gave Aoun the presidency in exchange for Hariri obtaining the post of prime minister became increasingly difficult to maintain, since the president, supported by Hezbollah, deprived his prime minister of his prerogatives as executive director.

Always opposed to the 1989 Taif Agreements, which traced the post-war period and strengthened the position of the Prime Minister, Aoun, since becoming president, tried to restore the powers of the Maronite president in the executive branch, how to choose ministers This added to Hariri's problems to lead a hard-to-manage national unity government..

Today, Diab, an academic who never ran for public office or built his own political base, is at the mercy of Hezbollah itself.LOVEFPM Alliance without much discernible support from its own community. Thus begins his limp, since protesters in the street are demanding the appointment of a strong leader. who represents a popular base Y who is able to fight corruption and nepotism

The immediate impact of Diab's institutional weakness It will manifest itself in its expected inability to curb Hezbollah's power and influence in state institutions. Like Hariri and others before him, Diab will also not be able to verify the state of the party as an armed militia with independent decision-making and a state within the state.

With Hezbollah claiming The current street protests were inspired by strangers, mainly the United States, to weaken "the resistance." It is impossible to imagine that it will help his election as prime minister to reaffirm the primacy of the Lebanese state over all factions in the country.

Equally problematic for Diab will be dealing with the country's wobbly economy. The Fitch rating agency has recently degraded the country's credit rating and warned that Lebanon will restructure its debt, which is equivalent to 150 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), or will not pay.

This year the public debt of Lebanon reached $ 86 billion, while its budget deficit remained at 11 percent. The restructuring or non-compliance will be dire considering the lack of confidence of external investors, the absence of funds to stimulate the economy and the limited impact of any action of the Central Bank of Lebanon, which has so far instituted some monetary changes to address Stop the fall .

In addition, a weak prime minister and government cannot offer a concrete solution to the unbridled corruption that has beset Lebanon for decades and caused the current uprising.

International Transparency Corruption Perception Index Lebanon qualifies 138 out of 180 countries. Corruption permeates state institutions, bureaucracy and even parliament, which makes Diab's work extremely difficult.

The same goes for the efforts necessary to reform state agencies and the judiciary where entrenched interests coincide with political power to protect influential personalities and politicians.

Regional skepticism

While Lebanon's problems and street demonstrations are mainly caused by internal dynamics, the country's regional environment exacerbates the situation.

Devoid of a strong position within its Sunni community, Diab lacks the basic characteristic to attract the support of regional powers, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Even Hariri, who inherited his father Rafiq's connections in the Gulf and other parts of the Arab world, had difficulty maintaining good relations with Riyadh after his 2016 agreement with Aoun and Hezbollah.

In November 2017, the Saudis even put him under house arrest in Riyadh and forced him to resign before the intervention of French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the regional level, the position of Prime Minister of Diab will be seen as part of the tug of war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as the latter won another victory in Lebanon with his appointment. Okay, the kingdom and the Islamic Republic may be testing The possibility of fixing things, but Riyadh still resents Tehran's influence on Beirut through Hezbollah.

The reluctance of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to finance Lebanon at this crucial time is another obstacle for Diab to overcome. Its financial assistance in the form of deposits at the Central Bank, for example, could restore investor confidence and encourage the bank to increase liquidity in the domestic market.

But for them to do so, Diab needs to dispel doubts about his relationship with Hezbollah and show that he can be independent of the party's orders. – a rather unlikely scenario given its institutional weakness.

International reluctance

Looking at the international scene, it is also difficult to see how Diab can gather enough political and economic support for his mission. While many actors value their relationship with Lebanon and understand the country's political dilemmas, they remain convinced that their problems can only be solved if the protesters' demands are addressed directly.

A conference convened In Paris, an agreement on financial assistance to the country was not reached on December 11, as long as it does not have an operational government committed to reform. Without that assistance, all bets are closed so that things improve in the foreseeable future.

After Diab forms his government, he is likely to encounter very unpleasant circumstances. While the United States may want to be easy with the appointed prime minister, it is likely that its association with Hezbollah will at least diminish American enthusiasm for its government.

On December 20, the Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, David Hale visited to Lebanon and met with the country's leaders, but did not pledge to provide general support, but diplomatically declared that the United States has no voice in the formation of the government.

On the same day, Aoun asked Diab to form a government, the parliament of Germany passed a resolution calling for a ban on Hezbollah activities on German soil. This could affect relations between Berlin and any Lebanese government that is considered to be cooperating with the party.

Similar bans have been adopted by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States and Canada. While France has tiptoed to a decisive break with Hezbollah and Iran, President Macron cannot break with the United States, Germany, the UNITED KINGDOM, and others to offer help to Diab.

Diab's association with Hezbollah and the loss of political and financial support from influential international actors will hamper its ability to address the serious economic situation. This will likely increase the influence of the party and Iran on Lebanese politics, which will only exacerbate the problems of Diab and the country.

Diab will probably preside over the collapse

Although Diab has affirmed that his government will be independent and will be composed of experts, the protesters see him in debt to Hezbollah.

President Aoun and his allies Hezbollah and AMAL We know that Diab does not have the support of a specific political bloc and, therefore, has no chance of success in fulfilling the demands of the Lebanese protest movement.

It is possible that he was only elected because he is not a threat to the current president and will not attempt to limit Hezbollah's influence on state institutions.

Diab will probably soon have the misfortune of presiding over the final political, economic and social collapse of Lebanon. While you can find a majority in parliament that can help guide a limited reform program, the same majority that helped you get the job, you cannot placate the Lebanese public who sees no hope in the current political system. .

At the same time, it is unlikely that his association with Hezbollah will increase the interest of regional and international communities in helping his government to undertake the radical economic program that the country needs to correct its way forward.

His term, no matter how long, will be another episode of the type of failed government against which the Lebanese people have been protesting since October.

Perhaps the time has come for Lebanon's current elites to allow the change demanded by protesters: a review of political and economic systems that can pave the way for a more modern political system and a more equitable society.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.