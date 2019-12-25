The hand of a student amputated while violence takes over citizen protests | News

Aligarh, India – The large campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the largest minority institution in India founded in the 19th century in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, looks desolate, a week later he witnessed an unprecedented violence.

"AMU never closes," said a challenging handwritten sign, hanging from the steel fence around Bab-e-Syed, the imposing sandstone door that opens to the campus that houses nearly 25,000 students.

Plus:

A group of women demonstrating there wanted to take their protest closer to the door, a lawsuit rejected by university officials who closely watched the protesters.

Dozens of police with riot gear and sticks were on the other side of the door.

About 200 meters away, another crowd of AMU teachers held a silent protest as they marched on archives along the two ends of the main road of the university, holding signs that read: "AMU vs. CAA,quot; and "Reject CAA. "

Police and official vehicles in the imposing Bab-e-Syed, the main entrance of AMU (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

CAA or the Citizens' Amendment Act is a contentious legislation, promoted by the government of the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India and approved earlier this month by the country's parliament.

The law allows Indian citizenship to "persecuted,quot; minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parisians and Christians) from neighboring countries in India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but blocks the naturalization of Muslims.

Since the CAA was approved on December 10, mass protests have been carried out with protesters who denounced it for violating the secular constitution of India and with the aim of marginalizing its 200 million Muslims.

December 15 police attack

At least 25 people have so far died in national protests against CAA, and most of the deaths occurred in the state of Uttar Pradesh, ruled by BJP.

One of those protests was held in AMU, with thousands of students meeting in Bab-e-Syed every day and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, demanding immediate withdrawal of legislation.

On the afternoon of December 15, dozens of police officers stormed the AMU campus, chasing students in their shelters and other buildings, firing tear gas and stun grenades, and launching a baton attack while running to take refuge.

In the police attack, launched simultaneously with a similar raid at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, dozens of AMU students were injured, some seriously, with at least one student losing his hand.

Doctors at the UMA Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Hospital told Al Jazeera that more than 70 injured students were taken to them on December 15.

Mohammad Tariq, a 26-year-old chemistry doctoral student, was hit by a smoke screen in his right hand.

The images of his damaged hand, which looked like a piece of bloody meat, became viral on social media.

"When they beat me, I fell to the ground and was unconscious. I don't even remember who took me to the hospital," Tariq told Al Jazeera.

His injury was so severe that the doctors of JNMC Hospital He had to amputate his hand. "You cannot write or do any work with your right hand," said his doctor, Shahnawaz Iqbali.

Tariq's hand had to be amputated after the police attack on students (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

Tariq, which belongs to the Firozabad district of the state of Uttar Pradesh, about 100 km from the university, frequently looks to his right arm while recognizes dozens of visitors in the hospital ward.

His hand is covered with white plaster to the elbow, his eyes betray the impotence of losing a limb.

Tariq's father was with him in the hospital, but his mother had no information about the amputation.

"I don't want to share this horrible news with my mother for now. She is a heart patient and will die," Tariq told Al Jazeera. "I will tell you everything once I go home."

On Tuesday, AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada told Al Jazeera that the university administration, in a "humanitarian gesture," offered Tariq a temporary job as an assistant professor of chemistry.

Tazeem Khan, 20, who also suffered multiple injuries, lied in another hospital room. Two of his fingers were badly damaged.

The plaster that covers his arms has been scribbled with "We will fight,quot; and "AMU rejects CAA,quot;.

& # 39; Is it because I am a Muslim? & # 39;

When the violence began, Tazeem Khan told Al Jazeera that he and his friends ran to a guest house, almost 100 meters from Bab-e-Syed. He said they closed the door of the guest house from the inside, hoping that the police could not enter.

Khan and eight others hid inside the bathroom, from where they could hear the police entering the guest house and hit the students hiding in the rooms.

"We hear the students scream and cry for help, but the police continued to beat and abuse them," Khan told Al Jazeera.

Two hours later, the police broke the bathroom doors. "They beat us mercilessly as if we were criminals," he said.

Later, police arrested dozens of protesters and allegedly tortured them in custody before they were released the next day after Aligarh residents demonstrated in front of police stations.

Khan alleged that the police threw communal insults at the students while taking them to a police station.

"What is your problem with CAA, you anti-nationals? Why don't you go to Pakistan?" Khan alleged that the policemen asked them in the police vehicle.

"A policeman even threatened to pee in my mouth," he said. "Is it because I belong to AMU or am a Muslim?"

Fierce Khan, another student, said police wanted to punish them for keeping their protests.

"If the intention of the police was to disperse the protesting students, what was the need to enter the shelters, drag the students, break the window panes and throw smoke shells into the rooms," he asked.

Police denied the allegations, saying they entered the campus at the request of the AMU authorities and that they followed standard operating procedures.

Aligarh police superintendent Akash Kulhari told Al Jazeera: "We resorted to a slight load of batons and bombardment with tear gas in a very limited way just to disperse the violent crowd." He claimed that 19 policemen were also injured that night.

Students in Amritsar conduct a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the students of the Aligarh Muslim University (Raminder Pal / EPA)

& # 39; They cut off the power in our hostels & # 39;

Indian media reports said the university administration admitted that it had called the police, claiming that "anti-social elements,quot; had penetrated the crowd of thousands of students protesting against the CAA.

The next day, on December 16, the authorities closed the university until January 5, even when the students of the closed Kashmir administered by India or the tense states of the northeast feared they could not get home.

"The administration turned off the electricity in our shelters," Mohammad Abu Bakar, a master's student in physics, told Al Jazeera.

Bakar, who lived with his friends outside the campus, said the administration closed the hostel door and denied him entry. "They want us to leave so that there are no protests from the CAA in AMU," he said.

A Kashmir PhD student, on condition of anonymity, told Al Jazeera that she felt trapped since air tickets to the main city of Srinagar were expensive and the Jammu-Srinagar road was closed for traffic due to landslides and snowfall

She said she was threatened by the AMU authorities for not leaving the university.

"Should I call your supervisor? He will forget your title," said the investigator investigator the deputy supervisor told him.

"I kept requesting it, but she grabbed my hand and dragged me out of the hall in the presence of several students. It was very humiliating. I went to my room, packed my things and left in silence."

She said she stayed with another student in a teacher's house before leaving for Kashmir on Thursday.

University authorities, however, said they did not force any student to leave campus, but only advised him because of the security situation.

"Given the situation in the country, it was resolved that students should go home where they are safe with their parents. We made elaborate arrangements and provided buses to anyone residing within 350 km (217 miles) of the campus," Afifullah Khan told Al Jazeera. .

While the official admitted that there was a student section asking why they should be sent home, he said they were not leaving because they had "an agenda to follow."

But the former president of the AMU student union, M Salman Imtiaz, told Al Jazeera that officials "in nexus with the police,quot; organized the attack and the subsequent closure of the university to "silence our voices."

"They didn't want our side of the story to come to light," he said.