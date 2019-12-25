The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi receives a surprise visit from the & # 39; trolls & # 39; for Christmas

In addition, the mother and daughter duo celebrates Christmas by making Christmas cookies together for Santa, as the experience is well documented in a video for the previous YouTube channel.
Up News Info –
Stormi Webster surely has an amazing Christmas this year. The 22-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) she looked extremely happy and excited when her famous parents invited her to a home visit of her favorite "Trolls"character, Poppy, on Christmas Eve.
Kylie took a video of the happy moment on her Instagram account, with her daughter dancing excitedly with her favorite musical number "Trolls." "We see this four times a day!" said the makeup mogul. "Little does she know that Poppy is about to surprise her."
Someone with a Poppy costume appeared in the room, to Stormi's delight. "Poppy!" he exclaimed as he jumped from side to side with enthusiasm. "Give him a hug, baby! Poppy is here! Are you so happy?" Kylie encouraged her son.
Later, Kylie asked Stormi to take Poppy to her "house", referring to her huge new playhouse she received as a grandma's Christmas present. Kris Jenner earlier this week
Subtitling the photos and videos that were taken on "Stormi's best day," the founder of Kylie Lip Kit wrote, "Thank you @trolls." He also greeted his daddy baby and former Travis "for surprising Stormi."
In addition, Kylie and Stormi celebrated this year's vacation through ties. The couple made Christmas cookies together for Santa while documenting the experience in a video for the previous YouTube channel.
Sistering in white pajamas with Christmas themes, the mother and daughter duo looked adorable in the video before Kris joined them briefly.
Before finishing the video, Stormi adorably wished everyone a "Merry Christmas!"