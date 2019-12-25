The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi receives a surprise visit from the & # 39; trolls & # 39; for Christmas

Instagram

In addition, the mother and daughter duo celebrates Christmas by making Christmas cookies together for Santa, as the experience is well documented in a video for the previous YouTube channel.

Up News Info –

Stormi Webster surely has an amazing Christmas this year. The 22-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott (II) she looked extremely happy and excited when her famous parents invited her to a home visit of her favorite "Trolls"character, Poppy, on Christmas Eve.

Kylie took a video of the happy moment on her Instagram account, with her daughter dancing excitedly with her favorite musical number "Trolls." "We see this four times a day!" said the makeup mogul. "Little does she know that Poppy is about to surprise her."

Someone with a Poppy costume appeared in the room, to Stormi's delight. "Poppy!" he exclaimed as he jumped from side to side with enthusiasm. "Give him a hug, baby! Poppy is here! Are you so happy?" Kylie encouraged her son.

Later, Kylie asked Stormi to take Poppy to her "house", referring to her huge new playhouse she received as a grandma's Christmas present. Kris Jenner earlier this week

Subtitling the photos and videos that were taken on "Stormi's best day," the founder of Kylie Lip Kit wrote, "Thank you @trolls." He also greeted his daddy baby and former Travis "for surprising Stormi."

<br />

In addition, Kylie and Stormi celebrated this year's vacation through ties. The couple made Christmas cookies together for Santa while documenting the experience in a video for the previous YouTube channel.

Sistering in white pajamas with Christmas themes, the mother and daughter duo looked adorable in the video before Kris joined them briefly.

<br />

Before finishing the video, Stormi adorably wished everyone a "Merry Christmas!"