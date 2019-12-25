The army of Israel admits & # 39; mistakes & # 39; for the attack that killed the Gaza family | Israel News

An attack in Gaza that killed nine members of the same family was due to an erroneous assessment of the risk to civilians, the Israeli army said, admitting "mistakes."

The airstrikes on November 14 went to the house of Rasmi Abu Malhous, an employee of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in Gaza, and his brother Mohamed.

Nine members of the al-Sawarka family were killed by four attacks at their home in Deir al-Balah. Five victims were children.

The airstrikes killed Rasmi, his second wife Maryam, 45, and three of his 11 children: Salim, Mohannad, 12, and Firas, three months.

The bombing also killed Mohamed's wife, Yousra, 39, and two of his sons, Moaaz, seven, and Waseem, 13. Mohamed died on November 22 as a result of his injuries.

They were among the 34 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during two days of cross-border fight between Israel and Islamic Jihad. At least 63 Israelis also received treatment for rocket launch wounds from Gaza.

The Israeli army said it pointed to the home of a military commander belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group, a complaint rejected by the family of the victims.

Israeli statement

In its statement on Tuesday, the Israeli army said intelligence gathered before the attack had indicated that the residence "was designated as a military complex of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization."

The army had "estimated,quot; that "civilians would not be harmed as a result of an attack,quot; on the site, which was not believed accessible to members of the public.

An army investigation later found that "although the military activity was carried out in the complex, it was not a closed complex, and in reality the civilians were present there," he said.

The army said it would learn from its "mistakes,quot; to reduce "the recurrence of similar irregular events."

He stressed that he had made "considerable efforts … to reduce damage to non-combatants."

The military report also blamed Islamic Jihad for exploiting and endangering non-combatants "by placing their military assets in the heart of the civilian population and by deliberately acting from densely populated civilian areas."

The Israeli army said it targeted the house of a military commander belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group, a complaint rejected by the victims' family (File: Mohammed Saber / EPA)

False Israeli claims

The two sides began exchanging fire after Israel killed the top commander of the Islamic Jihad Bahaa Abu al-Ata in Gaza. In response, Islamic Jihad fired rockets at southern Israel, and the Israeli army said it recorded more than 350 projectiles.

A ceasefire, allegedly negotiated by Egypt, was declared the morning after the attack by the al-Sawarka family.

Mohamad Awad, a member of the Bedouin al-Sawarka tribe and a family neighbor, told Al Jazeera that the Israeli bombing was a "war crime,quot; because Rasmi and his brother Mohamed were civilians and had nothing to do with any group armed.

"They raised sheep and just arrived at the end of the month before they were killed," he said.

Awad denied the Israeli army's claim that Rasmi was a member of the Islamic Jihad, and said he was a government employee of the Palestinian Authority (AP) based in Ramallah.

In its report on Tuesday, the Israeli army said its November operation was a general success, dealing a blow to Islamic Jihad and increasing the security of Israeli civilians.

Immediately after the attack, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter that the attack targeted the head of the Islamic Jihad rocket unit, whom he identified as Rasmi Abu Malhous.

"Rasmi Abu Malhous, leader of the Islamic Jihad and commander of the rocket unit in the central brigade in Gaza, was the target of last night in the raid on Deir al-Balah," said Adraee.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz had cited an Israeli army official saying that Adraee's claim appeared to have been based on false rumors spread online.