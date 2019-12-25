Thailand: Soldiers who killed unarmed Muslims accused of murder | News

Thailand has accused two soldiers of murder in the shooting of three Muslim men seeking food on a mountain in the south, police said, a rare momentum for justice that a rights group called "unprecedented."

Wednesday's announcement comes after the army expressed regret over the December 16 murder of unarmed civilians and said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Plus:

The majority-Buddhist state has been locked in a simmering conflict with Malay-Muslim fighters in southern Thailand for 15 years, and the rebels fight for more autonomy.

More than 7,000 people have died, most of them civilians of both religions.

Cases are rarely investigated, but the chief of police in the southern province of Narathiwat said two soldiers surrendered to authorities on Monday after the shooting.

They were charged with murder but were released on bail while an investigation is taking place, Major General Narin Boosaman told AFP news agency.

"We will look for information on both sides so that everyone is treated fairly," he said.

A strong military presence covers the southern border area, marked by eye-to-eye attacks at checkpoints by bleak rebel groups and lethal raids in search of suspects.

The bodies of the three men were recovered from the mountainous terrain that is also believed to be a hiding place for combatants due to their thick forest cover.

A signal now warns villagers about looking for food there because authorities can "misunderstand," according to Human Rights Watch.

The group said the case was unprecedented in a region plagued with impunity.

"Now there is some hope for justice, but there is still a long way to go," said HRW principal investigator in Thailand, Sunai Phasuk.

"We don't even know how many soldiers were involved in the shooting."

The charges are filed months after a separate high-profile case involving Abdulloh Esormusor, a Muslim man who was arrested by the army and fell into a coma after being interrogated at a detention center in the south.

More than a month later, he died in August, provoking protests and excessive scrutiny about military action in a conflict that rarely appears in the headlines.