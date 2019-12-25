Teresa Giudice spends Christmas Eve with former Tony amid rumors of romance

Teresa GiudiceThe holidays have become a bit more cheerful and bright.

While his daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania Y Audriana spend Christmas in Italy with her separated husband Joe Giudice, the Royal Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated Christmas Eve on Tuesday with his brother Joe Gorga, sister in law Melissa Gorga and his ex Tony Delorenzo.

Taking the Instagram story, Melissa posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas." Your answer? "We are the new couple."

Or, maybe Teresa and Tony, who came out as teenagers, are rekindling their old flame. Last week, the duo, Tony, also known as Tony the Pool Guy, appeared on the Bravo reality show, was photographed looking cozy while outside a New Jersey restaurant.

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," a source previously told E! News. "It was really nice for Teresa to have someone close, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa enjoys how easy and comfortable it is to be with Tony."