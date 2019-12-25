Teresa Giudice spends Christmas Eve with former Tony amid rumors of romance

Instagram / Shane Wierks
Teresa GiudiceThe holidays have become a bit more cheerful and bright.
While his daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania Y Audriana spend Christmas in Italy with her separated husband Joe Giudice, the Royal Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated Christmas Eve on Tuesday with his brother Joe Gorga, sister in law Melissa Gorga and his ex Tony Delorenzo.
Taking the Instagram story, Melissa posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas." Your answer? "We are the new couple."
Or, maybe Teresa and Tony, who came out as teenagers, are rekindling their old flame. Last week, the duo, Tony, also known as Tony the Pool Guy, appeared on the Bravo reality show, was photographed looking cozy while outside a New Jersey restaurant.
"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," a source previously told E! News. "It was really nice for Teresa to have someone close, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa enjoys how easy and comfortable it is to be with Tony."
"Teresa and Tony have known each other for decades," the source added. "The two have many similar interests, but they enjoy each one having a busy and independent life. Tony is a familiar face in Teresa's house, for his brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him."
Meanwhile, Teresa's ex Joe is delighted to celebrate Christmas out of prison and with her girls. "They are so cute," he captioned a video of him picking them up at the airport. "So happy."
The trip comes only a month after the whole family, including Teresa, met Joe in Italy.
"We were there to enjoy each other's time," he said in Good morning america. "You know, lots of laughs, lots of tears and reunite. It was quite amazing. I had the best time of my life, it was so good."
Unfortunately, it was not enough to save his 20-year marriage. "Teresa is in no hurry to file for divorce," a source shared with E! News. "But their relationship is made."
