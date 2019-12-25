Teresa Giudice and former Anthony Delorenzo fan the rumors of romance with the Christmas outing

Instagram

This comes after the star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; and his ex were photographed curled up while walking together to a restaurant in New Jersey for breakfast on Saturday, December 21.

While his daughters met with his father Joe Giudice in Italy for Christmas, Teresa Giudice He chooses to spend this year's vacation with his former Anthony Delorenzo, also known as "Tony the Pool Guy." "The true housewives of New Jersey"The star was seen celebrating Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24 with Anthony and some others.

Brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law and fellow star of "RHONJ" joined the ex on the tour Melissa Gorga. Melissa documented the party and shared with her followers on Instagram.

He posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas." Raising people's eyebrows, Tony replied: "We are the new couple."

Tony also republished a photo during the meeting in his Instagram Stories, although he left it without subtitles.

This comes after the two curled up on each other as they walked together to a restaurant in New Jersey for breakfast on Saturday, December 21. Wrapping herself in a black quilted jacket with matching skinny jeans and lace-up boots, she snuggled up for The 47-year-old piece, who put on black pants, a sweatshirt and sneakers.

"Teresa and Tony have spent more time together recently," a source said about Teresa and Tony's relationship. "It was really nice for Teresa to have someone close, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa enjoys how easy and comfortable it is to be with Tony."

"Teresa and Tony have known each other for decades and even briefly came out as teenagers," the source adds. "The two have many similar interests, but they enjoy each one having a busy and independent life. Tony is a familiar face in Teresa's house, for his brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him."