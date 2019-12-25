Tamar Braxton's video with David Adefeso and his son, Logan Herbert, Bonding For Christmas has amazed fans

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Tamar Braxton shared a clip with his boo, David Adefeso, and his son, Logan Herbert. Fans are happy to see these two links like this, and they praised the family in the comments:

Someone said: ‘Love the way your baby loves you … God kept you COVERED! Happy holidays, "and another follower published this:" Happy holidays to you and that beautiful man you have there, many more blessings to you and your family … I love you Logan. Marry Christmas with you dad. 🤗 ’

One commenter wrote: ta @tamarbraxton Jesus' happy birthday to you and your family! May the Lord continue to bless you. "

Someone else said: "Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Sister you and your family," and another follower posted this: "Yessssss David, you are the best for Tamar and Logan Love It!" What a great spirit! "

One commenter posted this: "Yes, whoever finds a good man, finds a husband ….. ❤️❤️ # happyholidays,quot;.

Another commentator wrote this: "This video here does not need a subtitle, but if I wanted to give one it would be,quot; When a man loves a woman, he shows himself in the purest and simplest things we take for granted "love this Tamar,quot;

Someone else posted this: "You better become a Sagittarius in your life." Sagittarius love is real. We are the truth Beyonce has a Sagittarius. Ciara has a Sagittarius. Tamar has a Sagittarius. Should I continue? "

One commenter wrote: ta @tamarbraxton when you find a man who loves your son as much or even more than you see, is a great sight. Continue to be happy for you and your child. Merry Christmas. & # 39;

Ad

Not long ago, Tamar fell in love with his sister, Trina Braxton, who recently married.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Madonna cancels the last date of the tour for suffering from & # 39; indescribable pain & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe star of & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; is forced to & # 39; press the pause button & # 39;...
Read more

Australia vs New Zealand – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Tamar Braxton praises his nephew's talent – Watch his video of him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tamar Braxton shared a video with his nephew, whom he praises. He is telling fans on social media that he loves this child. Look...
Read more

Three conclusions of the 76ers dominant Christmas Day win over Bucks

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Bucks entered the Wells Fargo Center with the best record in the NBA and the leading MVP candidate this...
Read more

Jack Black's family Christmas plan includes sharks

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WABCThe actor of & # 39; Shallow Hal & # 39; He keeps his family's Christmas destination secret, but hints that he will embark...
Read more
©