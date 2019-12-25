Tamar Braxton praises his nephew's talent – Watch his video of him

Tamar Braxton shared a video with his nephew, whom he praises. He is telling fans on social media that he loves this child. Look the following video.

‘He didn't ask me to do this, but I absolutely love this boy AND this song. He did it all himself (rhythm and lyrics) I'm so proud of my little nephew "check it out @ davidolat6 listen to the full banger,quot;

https://youtu.be/vinbZt91Za8 everyone knows that as soon as I grab my knees it's a problem # hes13 ’Tamar captioned his post.

Someone also praised the boy and said: "This song actually SLAPS !!!!"

A follower posted this: "I love that you do this for him." I finished, she said, "They know that as soon as I grab my knees, it's a problem." "You're so funny,quot;.

Another commentator told Tamar: ta @tamarbraxton, we are ready for your new music and new shows that we miss you so much 😭❤️🔥 ’

Apart from this, Tamar is living his best life together with his son, Logan Herbert and his boo, David Adefeso.

David shared a really inspiring message on his social media account these days and you can see it below:

Once I asked a new friend how she was always so sure, happy and successful … all at once. She always seemed to laugh, was always willing to lend a hand, ran great risks that most others avoided with what I personally observed that could only be described as contempt for fear, and was at the top of her professional career and rose faster every day. . In response to my question, she told me her father's story: he died when she was just a child. She visited her tombstone for weeks in hopes of waking up. David started his post.

He went on and said: "Your little mind could not understand why God would allow the most kind, intelligent and gentle person he had ever met to be so quick." After a few weeks of daily visits, he finally realized that he would never return. Life always ends, he realized, often long before we want it. So, if we all must die one day, why waste a day living a life you don't want? Why not live life doing the things you want to do, be the person you want to be and be with the people you want to be with? This friend of mine is younger but she taught me a valuable life lesson. "

David concluded by saying: ‘A lesson, coincidentally, reinforced in the publication of a friend I read the other day, and paraphrasing:“ Many of us copy others. But going through life is like answering questions to a questionnaire … and each person's questionnaire question is different. "What did this young friend of mine teach me? Living according to my own rules … because I'm playing the game against myself! "

His fans praised his story in the comments and completely agreed with his words.



