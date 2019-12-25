Talking about racism in the UK | Europe

If the old idea of ​​"bread and circus,quot; is true, then, as long as we entertain ourselves, we will remain silent and stay in our place. Two of the biggest circus arenas are popular music and modern sport, entertaining millions of us and keeping our attention away from the failures of the ruling elite.

Let the worker have his football, let the children have their loud dance music, and God forbid the stars of the show to use their platform to comment on the problems that paralyze the nation.

That's how it felt this weekend, when in two separate instances, celebrities called racism in the United Kingdom. The reactions to your statements prove how much we need to talk about this topic in the first place.

First, we had Stormzy, the superstar of the filth, who is no stranger to political controversy, who recorded (literally) that the government cannot be trusted and who vocalized the disdain of a generation by our current prime minister, Boris Johnson

In response to a question about whether the United Kingdom remains racist, he told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica "definitely, 100 percent." This quickly and erroneously translated into headlines claiming that Stormzy had said that the United Kingdom is 100 percent racist, followed by a troll-a-thon from the social networks of people who think it is getting too big for their boots, citing a list of crimes against knowledge instead. Highlights include accusations of ingratitude and even asks Stormzy to consider returning to his ethnic home in Ghana. Oh the boldness.

Then, in the "ivory tower,quot; of the Sky Sports expert box, we found that former soccer player Gary Neville had the nerve to say, on camera, after a racist incident during the game Tottenham vs Chelsea, that the Racism is an endemic problem not only in football in the United Kingdom, but in the society of the United Kingdom in general, no less important within the dominant political parties of the country.

It was a special moment, to see this faithful representative of English football so frustrated by racism in the beautiful game that he could not avoid getting into the breadth of the problem, in the field and beyond. It was a movement that met a real-time shush-shushing from the host of Sky Sports David Jones, who felt the need to add a disclaimer to Neville's comments, said they were not Sky Sports views. Jones has since apologized, tweeting who regrets "having spoiled … an important discussion about racism,quot;.

In addition to being well-known British men, Neville and Stormzy represent very different corners: one very established as a member of one of the most lasting sports traditions of the country, the other, the last stranger, son of immigrants from an old colony, which finds success in marginalized black music and go from being a brave helpless to being champion of the people.

Neville is far from being the millennial revolutionary Stormzy has become, but even he couldn't help saying it as it is.

Both incidents prove that the dominant discourse is simply not ready or unwilling to hear the truth about racial politics in the United Kingdom, so much that anyone who is brave enough to speak the obvious truth that racism exists in this country , becomes a target for rebuke.

At a time when the political center seems to be changing inexorably to the right (just think of the impact of the "hostile environment,quot; of former Interior Minister and Prime Minister Theresa May for immigrants or the ongoing Windrush scandal), political divisions deepen daily.

It is a terrifying moment to speak against racism and prejudice that permeates British society and its oldest institutions. It is a terrifying moment to defend the victims of racism whose situation often becomes invisible by those who do not want to see the ugly truth. Those who do, whether they are sports commentators or top-level musicians, face being silenced or vilified with a speed that reminds us who is really in charge: people in power structures that will not be challenged.

But challenge them we must do it. Support for Stormzy and Neville in the wake of their comments shows that many of us are willing to force the agenda and seek change. The United Kingdom has a problem with racism, that is a fact. And the problem will not disappear until those who refuse to see give way to those who do.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.