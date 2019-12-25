Swizz Beatz hints that Alicia Keys will launch Diss Track against her baby mom after the accusation

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / Instagram

The sound engineer of the Grammy-winning singer, Ann Mincieli, hints at the diss track even more by saying on her Twitter account: "Come on, we have a new track for this!"

Up News Info
Alicia Keys mom has remained since then Swizz beatzJahna Sebastian's baby mom accused her of trying to manipulate her daughter. However, it seems that the singer is currently working on a track against Jahna, as her music producer husband suggested.

It all started after Ann Mincieli, Alicia's sound engineer, suggested that the Grammys host should make a diss track directed to Jahna. "I'm about to make Alicia drop a topic in response to this. What do you think?" she wrote on the microblogging site, labeling both Swizz and Alice. "We take the road all the time. Shade Room hit us!"

While the singer of "This Girl Is on Fire" has not yet responded to the tweet, Swizz was totally disappointed with the idea of ​​writing: "Alicia has no clues, has real clues." Also referring to the Diss, Ann then said: "We are going to get a new clue for this! This is s ** t bulls ** t we quiet too long !!!!"

Ann Mincieli and Swizz Beatz hinted a diss track.

The drama began when Jahna accused Alicia of bribing her daughter Nicole to call the singer "Umi," which means mom in Arabic. "I am the only mother of my son. I am the one who raised her, who gave her life, British citizenship, knowledge and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever," he said in a publication Instagram "I will not let anyone bribe her and change her using material things against me, iPhones and other things."

Swizz has discredited all the accusations in defense of Alicia, telling Jahna: "You have my number if you have a problem or a question, call me as an adult, the 2020 line! It is always open." But Jahna replied: "Every time I talk about these problems with you, you never listen, scream and try to turn me off. At least try to listen to the other side as an adult. It can't always be so … put aside."

After posting several emojis of a face with a monocle, Swizz ended his round trip by saying, "Blessings. I hope everything goes in your favor."

