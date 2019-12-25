Summer Walker BF tells Baby Mamas to attack the singer to get publicity for himself

Instagram

London On Da Track allegedly confronts his three breast babies with each other and against his singing girlfriend so that his name continues to appear on gossip blogs.

Up News Info –

The cat fight between Summer walker and her boyfriend London On Da TrackThe breast babies of a few weeks ago could have been instigated by the rapper turned producer. He supposedly wanted women to fight for him so that his name could continue to appear on blog sites.

He was hungry for public attention, according to one of his Eboni breast babies. In a screenshot of the text exchange published by another baby mom, Erica, London allegedly told Eboni to fight with Erica and continue to attack her star girlfriend Summer on social media.

"He likes publicity," Eboni explained to Erica. "He said keep fighting with the summer on the Internet too." Erica called him "disgusting," and Eboni agreed when he called him "a real madman."

Eboni also confided to Erica that London wanted them to join the reality show "Love and Hip Hop"The father of three children allegedly told Eboni to" continue acting like a madman. "She said:" Then people keep talking about their big head ** is what they want. "

Meanwhile, in a text message to Erica, London said he didn't want drama. He would stay with his son for Christmas because she allegedly threatened him. "I am very concerned about the safety of our son," he said. "Your behavior has been erratic. However, I would like you to spend a parenting time with our son."

"I think it would be better for you to visit London Jr in the presence of my parents. You can visit him at Christmas at 12 p.m.," he continued.

She replied: "I never made physical threats to anyone, such a pleasant attempt. My son was here with me until I met your mother at the airport."

<br />

London On Da Track and Summer Walker have known each other for years, but only made their relationship public earlier this year. When she made a public demonstration of affection with Summer on Instagram, a third baby mom, DayyBella, posted a picture of her newborn son with a scathing message: "Meanwhile, he doesn't take care of the ones he received."

Eboni also accused London of neglecting his daughter Paris. When Eboni eliminated his frustrations in Summer and accused the star of getting in the way, the star of "Playing Games" told Eboni to leave the boy at the house in London.

<br />

However, Eboni left later in the summer, warning the singer to stay away from her son. "Why don't you have your own baby?" She exclaimed. Summer responded vehemently: "Shit, take it with your little father … HE MAKED SURE I knew Paris because he knows I'll be in his life for a long time. I don't know what I want to do."

<br />

At that time, Erica defended London against the accusations of Eboni and DayyBella. Saying that the producer had always taken such good care of her son London Jr., Erica said: "As I understand it, the other mothers make it difficult for him to see them without any relationship. This new relationship set aside the 2 moms. babies I was trying. " with and are reacting. "

It seems that Erica now has a change of heart.