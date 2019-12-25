Street Soccer Scotland hosts the annual Christmas event | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML46ab369953861b5ece045be11ef516eb9% %MINIFYHTML46ab369953861b5ece045be11ef516eb10%









Street Soccer Scotland held its seventh annual Christmas Day football event to cheer up those who feel lonely during the holiday period

Football fans from all over Scotland have teamed up for the seventh annual Street Soccer Scotland event for the lonely and homeless at Christmas.

They will take place in Edinburgh, Glasgow and, for the first time this year, in Aberdeen, football matches will be held followed by gifts and Christmas dinner for all participants.

The nonprofit social enterprise is celebrating its tenth year in general and uses the power of football to try to address social exclusion.

Speaking at the Leith Links event in Edinburgh, founder David Duke said: "We work 365 days a year, but Christmas Day may amplify loneliness and separation of people."

"This gives them a place to go and supports people whether they are suffering from mental health problems, homelessness or fighting addiction.

"Everyone wants to help in some way and we simply provide it completely and try to provide opportunities, purpose and a place to be and go.

"It can be transformative and brings home what Christmas is about: sharing good times and being there for each other."

If you suffer social exclusion during this holiday period and / or would like to get involved with Street Soccer, visit their website for more details.