Star of & # 39; Married to medicine & # 39; Dr. Jackie Walters: & # 39; Dr. Simone is the worst in breaking the girl code!

Married To Medicine's lovely ladies sat down with Bravo, where they revealed which of the ladies is the worst when it comes to breaking Girl Code, and according to Dr. Jackie Walters, it is Dr. Simone.

"I think the person who is most guilty of violating the Girl Code is probably Dr. Simone," he said. "She is not loyal to anyone. For example, if you know someone is lying about your good friend, and you add to the lie, like, & # 39; OK, you have receipts from my husband & # 39 ;, and then Simone will say: "If she says she has them, then she has them," when we all know that Mariah [Huq] is a liar and lied to Simone. So what kind of friend are you if you can't hide the truth? "

Mariah also did not hold back when shedding a little shadow … "She always talks and preaches about Girl Code, but she is not responsible at all," Mariah said. "So, for me, Jackie is the one who really violates. And people don't really see her. She does things in a very subliminal way."