Sri Lanka celebrates Christmas with bleak note amid high security | News

Sri Lanka has marked Christmas with a bleak note, with strict security measures in places around churches after the bombings in several hotels and places of worship on Easter Sunday that killed 268 people.

Police officers, backed by the armed forces, positioned themselves around all the churches that had midnight services and Wednesday morning.

Plus:

The head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, held a mass in one of the selected churches in the April 21 bombing.

Several of the 125 people injured in the Easter attack were taken to the services held at the Katuwapitya church, 38 km (approximately 24 miles) north of the capital.

"We will not generate hatred against those who committed this crime, but we will urge these extremist groups to stop such attacks," Cardinal Ranjith said.

Earlier, Ranjith had asked Catholics to celebrate Christmas on a quiet note without firecrackers and celebrations.

The newly elected president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had previously ordered security forces to intensify security for Christmas services.

"We should take steps to prevent the recurrence of sad experiences that occurred in sacred places of worship in the recent past," the president said in a Christmas message.

Two other churches and three luxury tourist hotels were attacked on Easter Sunday by suicide bombers.