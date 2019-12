Spotted: Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan and mom Babita in the church

Kareena Kapoor organized a Christmas party in Mumbai last night. The Christmas party was a starry affair and was attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora, among others.

Early today, Bebo was seen with his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and his mother Babita heading to a church. Our photographers captured baby Tim arriving in style with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan to seek Christmas blessings. Taimur was dressed in a white shirt and blue denim and looked adorable as always. As for Kareena, the actress's style game is always on point. Dressed in a bell-bottom polka dot jumpsuit, Bebo issued some important retro vibes. He completed his look for this excursion with a pair of sunglasses.

Taimur and Kareena's company was mother Babita Kapoor, who looked elegant in a blue outfit.

Check out photos of Kareena with Taimur and Mama Babita here.