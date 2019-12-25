South Africa returns to normal after legends join backroom staff, says Faf du Plessis | Cricket News

"There is a vision and a plan to return to number one, but that will take some time," says the captain of South Africa before the Boxing Day Test against England





Mark Boucher (left) has been appointed head coach of South Africa and is working with Captain Faf du Plessis (right)

Faf du Plessis says that South African cricket is back on an upward path after several legends joined the backroom staff.

Former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed interim director of cricket, with Mark Boucher appointed head coach, Jacques Kallis assuming the role of batting consultant and Charl Langeveldt now bowling coach, with a configuration of more than 1,000 international appearances.

The Proteas have lost their five previous Tests, two at home with Sri Lanka and three in India, but they hope to recover when the series of four Tests against England starts Boxing Day, live. Sky Sports Cricket from 7am.

"It has been a breath of fresh air to have the boys back. There is a very positive feeling of what we have been doing and real energy," said South African captain Du Plessis.

"Even someone like me, who has played a lot of cricket, I feel that the wisdom in the locker room also helps me.

"In the last six months I felt there was a little more weight on my shoulders. I could see so many things happening outside the field that were not the right structures."

"You sit down and say & # 39; why have these guys not been here in recent years? & # 39; It is very important to have people like that.

Michael Atherton believes that the return of some legends from South Africa to management and training staff will take pressure off Captain Faf du Plessis

"Look at Australia as an example, you play them and there are Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh … makes you sit down and say & # 39; we want that & # 39 ;.

"Now it is written in stone and there is a vision and a plan to return to number one, but that will take some time."

Du Plessis recently had dinner with the captain of the South African rugby union, winner of the World Cup, Siya Kolisi, and the two met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 35-year-old says that the German left a lasting impression on him.

"It was by chance," Du Plessis said of the meeting. "I dated Siya, who is a big Liverpool fan, and he had a fanboy moment. They recognized each other and he (Klopp) came over and said & # 39; hello & # 39 ;.

"I was really impressed by him. Someone be as famous as a football coach and be a great guy. That's what real leadership is about, connecting with people."

"I'm not a big football fan, but I support him now."

