Sky Sports Golf Test of the Year: Test your knowledge of 2019! The | Golf news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/25/19 8:02 am

Rory McIlroy won the FedExCup for the second time

With the golf calendar finished and dusted for another year, it is time to see how much you can remember from the last 12 months in our special golf questionnaire.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

It has been another memorable year at Sky Sports Golf, where we saw Tiger Woods claim his fifteenth main title at the Masters before matching Sam Snead's PGA Tour record at the Zozo Championship.

We saw Rory McIlroy win four times around the world in 2019, even in The Players and in the Tour Championship on his way to the FedExCup uprising, while Shane Lowry celebrated a great triumph at The Open.

Lowry held Tommy Fleetwood on the last day to win at Royal Portrush

Lowry held Tommy Fleetwood on the last day to win at Royal Portrush

The No. 1 in the world, Brooks Koepka, matched McIlroy's highest count by retaining the PGA Championship, with another major highlight such as the epic victory of Team Europe on the last day over Team USA. UU. In the Solheim Cup.

There were many more exciting finals on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour in the last 12 months, with much more to wait for next year.

PGA Tour Golf

December 31, 2019, 9:00 a.m.

Live

How much can you remember about golf in 2019? Answer the questionnaire below and test your knowledge!

Recent Articles

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wear matching pajamas on Christmas morning – See adorable photos

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster have been twinning and her mother continues to share the lovely photos on her official Instagram account. First, Kylie...
Read more

What were the biggest stories of 2019? The | Hong Kong protests

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The year 2019 can be remembered as the moment when people around the world felt cheated. From Hong Kong to Santiago, and from Baghdad to...
Read more

Kanye West releases his second album gospel & # 39; Jesus Is Born & # 39;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Good musicThe star of & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; releases a new surprise album featuring his Sunday service choir as a...
Read more

Double exile: inside an Italian prison | Italy

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Filmmaker: Azlarabe Alaoui Lamharzi More than 60,000 people are currently detained in prisons in Italy. Of these, approximately one in 20 are women, one in...
Read more

The reaction of Chrissy Teigen's children to see Santa is the best Christmas gift

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Chrissy Teigen and John legendThe children had the surprise of their life on Christmas morning.Normally, the famous family celebrates vacations in the sunny city...
Read more
©