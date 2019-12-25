Sky Sports Golf Test of the Year: Test your knowledge of 2019! The | Golf news





Rory McIlroy won the FedExCup for the second time

With the golf calendar finished and dusted for another year, it is time to see how much you can remember from the last 12 months in our special golf questionnaire.

It has been another memorable year at Sky Sports Golf, where we saw Tiger Woods claim his fifteenth main title at the Masters before matching Sam Snead's PGA Tour record at the Zozo Championship.

We saw Rory McIlroy win four times around the world in 2019, even in The Players and in the Tour Championship on his way to the FedExCup uprising, while Shane Lowry celebrated a great triumph at The Open.

Lowry held Tommy Fleetwood on the last day to win at Royal Portrush

The No. 1 in the world, Brooks Koepka, matched McIlroy's highest count by retaining the PGA Championship, with another major highlight such as the epic victory of Team Europe on the last day over Team USA. UU. In the Solheim Cup.

There were many more exciting finals on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour in the last 12 months, with much more to wait for next year.

How much can you remember about golf in 2019? Answer the questionnaire below and test your knowledge!