Single Chinese sues hospital for refusing to freeze eggs | News

A single Chinese woman has gone to court challenging the rules that prohibit single women from freezing their eggs, in the first case of this type in the country.

Teresa Xu, 31, said she was urged to take legal action after a Beijing hospital declined to freeze her eggs last year and instead told her to "get married and have a child soon."

Plus:

"There is a great demand among young women in China, whether married or single, to freeze their eggs as they delay the decision to have a child," Xu told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"But clinics reject single women, due to unfair laws."

Chinese regulations prohibit single women from freezing their eggs unless they have a medical reason, such as cancer.

A court in Beijing agreed on Monday to hear Xu's case against the hospital, almost six months after it was filed.

Xu, who works as an independent editor, said she had also written to a member of China's parliament, hoping that the issue of reproductive restrictions faced by single women could be raised when the legislature meets in March.

& # 39; Systemic problem & # 39;

Xu visited Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital at Capital Medical University in November 2018, with the desire to freeze her eggs while concentrating on her career as a writer on gender issues.

But the doctor asked about her marital status and urged her to have a child instead of freezing her eggs. On his second visit, the doctor said he could not advance further in the process.

When the Reuters news agency asked him to comment, the hospital refused and said he could not speak to international media.

China's rapid economic growth has created the conditions for single women to become financially independent, but the country's medical policies and industry have not necessarily kept pace.

Unmarried women in China also cannot access assisted reproduction technologies, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment or sperm banks.

The restrictions date back to a time when the communist party tried to strictly control population growth with its one-child policy.

The Chinese government has tried to increase birth rates in recent years, allowing all couples to have two children as of 2016, but single mothers still face discrimination and legal obstacles when trying to register a birth.

"This is a systemic problem because the system has brought this difficult position for single women," Xu said.

The closed-door hearing on Monday lasted about an hour, according to a statement in the official social media account of the Beijing Chaoyang People's Court.

Xu said his case was expected to continue for several months.

"Personally I feel that being able to reach this stage is already a kind of victory," he said.

"I didn't feel I was in court as an individual. I felt I was standing there with the weight of the expectations of many other single women."

A woman's eggs deteriorate in quality as she ages, presenting obstacles to conception among older women. Through a medical procedure, a woman's eggs can be removed from her ovaries and frozen for later use.