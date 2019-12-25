Singer Jon B of the 1990s admits that it was & # 39; inappropriate & # 39; with the minor Beyonce! (Video)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The R,amp;B singer of the 1990s, Jon be, is being dragged all over Twitter today, after a video was leaked where Jon B admits to having eaten 16-year-old Beyoncé when he was an adult man.

And he may have been suggesting even more sinister behavior in the video.

In the video, which has since gone viral on Twitter, Jon B talks about going on a tour with Destiny & # 39; s Child in the 1990s. Jon claims that at that time he was an "adult man,quot; and Beyonce was only 16 years.

Jon B is currently 45 years old and Beyonce is 38, a difference of 7 years.

