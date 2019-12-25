Sia ridiculed about the live performance & # 39; horrible & # 39; at the Kardashians Christmas party

Instagram

Because the singer of & # 39; Cheap Trills & # 39; Sounds very different when you perform & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; At the party, one even thinks that she sends her double body to act instead.

The Kardashian clan organized their annual Christmas party on Tuesday night, December 24, and this time, they hired Sia Furler to act in the event. The images of the live performance of the singer soon came online, but unlike the party guests who seemed to enjoy her set, other people did not at all.

In a video shared by Khloe Kardashian On Instagram Stories, Sia could be seen delivering a version of her hit "Chandelier" inside a life-size gift box. Meanwhile, a dancer showed her movements with the singer who continued playing the high notes during the chorus part of her song. For the set, he covered his eyes with a red and green wig complete with a matching dress.

When watching the video, many were surprised by how different it sounded from the studio version "Chandelier". This led them to ridicule the singer of "Cheap Trills" as they thought their performance was horrible. "That sounds horrible and it's better that Maddie doesn't get hurt dancing at Stormi smh's house," one user said. Another said he could sing the song better in the showers, while one person was convinced that Sia "should already be drunk."

"This is a joke that sounds like she doesn't know her own song," said another confused. Someone speculated that it wasn't Sia who performed at the party, "Girl, I think he sent his trick thinking we wouldn't realize it." Another joked: "Maybe your voice is already in 2020, because it's not here." There was also a person who joked: "They should have called me if that was the voice they needed."

This year, the annual Kardashians Christmas party was held in Kourtney KardashianThe house of Among the attendees were Kylie Jenner and his daughter Stormi, who went to match with tailored Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.