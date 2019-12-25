Several dead after typhoon Phanfone hits central Philippines | News

%MINIFYHTML6ea477ca4d3d37554eb1caa4695449719% %MINIFYHTML6ea477ca4d3d37554eb1caa46954497110%

It was reported that at least 10 people died and six others disappeared on Thursday after Typhoon Phanfone hit several central islands of the Philippines on Christmas Day, making seven landings before heading to the South China Sea.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer news website reported that two people were killed in the province of Leyte, while eight were killed in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.

Six other people were also reported missing in Iloilo, although the ABS-CBN television channel reported that the number of missing persons could be as high as 12.

Thousands of people were also forced to evacuate in several provinces before the typhoon.

The images published on social networks showed some areas in the provinces of Capiz and Iloilo underwater.

As of Thursday morning, the Philippine meteorological agency, PAGASA, said Phanfone was reported to be 155 kilometers (96 miles) west of Palawan Province, with maximum winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles) per hour) and gusts of up to 160 km / h (99 miles per hour).

The typhoon brought a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.

Thousands were also stranded in closed shipping ports, while dozens of flights were canceled.

Balasan, Iloilo suffers heavy floods due to heavy rains caused by typhoon Ursula on Wednesday, December 25.

Barnaby Lo from Al Jazeera, who reports from Manila, said it could be several days before stranded passengers can travel.

The typhoon knocked down houses and trees and obscured cities in the storm-prone region of the Philippines, but no deaths were reported.

Although weaker, Phanfone was following a path similar to Super Typhoon Haiyan, the deadliest cyclone in the country that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year. (Bobbie Alota / AFP)

The Philippines is the first large land mass facing the Pacific cyclone belt.

As such, the archipelago is affected by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing many people and eliminating crops, homes and other infrastructure and keeping millions of people perennially poor.

A study conducted in July 2019 by the Asian Development Bank based in Manila said that the most frequent storms reduce 1 percent of the economic production in the Philippines, while the strongest reduce production by almost 3 percent.