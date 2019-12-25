See photos – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambDecember 25, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate Christmas: see photos – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles See photos – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 25, 2019 0 Read moreHailie Mathers celebrates her 24th birthday on the retro skating rink – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 25, 2019 0 Read moreJaylen Brown scores 30 points to lead the Celtics to Christmas Day victory over Raptors | NBA News Sports Lisa Witt - December 25, 2019 0 Read moreDrake removes the music video from & # 39; War & # 39; due to a violent reaction on a girl who throws a... Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 25, 2019 0 InstagramThe success creator of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He makes it clear that he does not want to be in... Read moreTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner hug Stormi at Christmas Eve party – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 25, 2019 0 Read more