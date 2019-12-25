Saudi Arabia wants your next vacation

AL-UYAYNAH, Saudi Arabia – In a makeshift camp under a starry sky, Ghazi Al-Anazi talked about his experience in the emerging Saudi tourism business. A decade ago, just in his 20s, he began to take his brother's British business partners to see the wind-cut hills of the Saudi Arabian desert.

Now 31, he has a small fleet of S.U.V.s, almost a dozen employees and a self-taught ability to satisfy the whims of visitors from many nations.

"I know what they want to do and what I have to do about it," he said, handing out a dinner of grilled chicken and Middle Eastern salads to a couple of dozen tourists from France, Ukraine, Malaysia and the United States.