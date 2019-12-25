Saudi Arabia wants your next vacation

AL-UYAYNAH, Saudi Arabia – In a makeshift camp under a starry sky, Ghazi Al-Anazi talked about his experience in the emerging Saudi tourism business. A decade ago, just in his 20s, he began to take his brother's British business partners to see the wind-cut hills of the Saudi Arabian desert.
Now 31, he has a small fleet of S.U.V.s, almost a dozen employees and a self-taught ability to satisfy the whims of visitors from many nations.
"I know what they want to do and what I have to do about it," he said, handing out a dinner of grilled chicken and Middle Eastern salads to a couple of dozen tourists from France, Ukraine, Malaysia and the United States.
But trust that these numbers are about to multiply, as Saudi Arabia begins to open up as an important tourist destination. The government started recently issuing tourist visas for the first time, a notable change for a traditionally closed society.
And it goes well beyond that: billions of dollars are being invested in vast tourism projects throughout the kingdom, from flashy resorts to new airports, in an attempt to move the economy away from its dependence on the oil industry and jobs. of the government that finances.
Visiting Saudi Arabia has long been a difficult proposition for everyone, except for Muslim pilgrims who go to hajj and business travelers. For decades, historical sites have been largely ignored, and hotels and travel services were scarce outside major cities.
Unemployment among Saudi citizens is stubbornly high, around 12 percent. But the government estimates that the travel industry, which employs some 600,000 people, can expand to create up to a million more jobs, as the need for everything from drivers, chefs and guides to hotel managers and archaeologists expands. .
The movement towards tourism was devised by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the main policymaker of the 34-year-old kingdom, whose Vision 2030 program seeks to diversify the economy, attract more external investments and expand the private sector.
The Saudis are hiring international real estate executives and introducing elaborate advertising campaigns to try to place themselves on the map. There are already indications that the momentum is paying off: the sales of Saudi hotel rooms in the first nine months of 2019 increased 11.8 percent over the same period last year.
But a question that hangs over the whole initiative, say some travel experts, is how many people will want to visit an ultraconservative kingdom that is the subject of intense criticism about their treatment of dissidents and women, which restricts the use of alcohol and until recently prohibited single couples from sharing rooms.
An effort to overcome these concerns by inviting influential people from social networks to paid trips This year provoked a violent reaction from online commentators.
Saudi Arabia is promoting a different image: ultramodern resorts, ruins of ancient civilizations and romantic desert landscapes once crossed by Lawrence of Arabia. And the tour guides will not object if you want to take a selfie with a camel.
Referring to the vast golden sights, "I call it the new yellow oil," said Amr Al Madani, executive director of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, a region in the northwestern part of the kingdom that is about the size of New Jersey.
Al-Ula includes the evocative ruins of an ancient city of carved rock tombs, called Mada’in Saleh. I like Petra, a popular tourist attraction in southern Jordan, the city was built by the Nabateans some 2,000 years ago.
The vast region has only 45,000 residents. There are some existing resorts, and the Accor chain in France recently agreed to manage one. Mr. Madani is planning an investment of up to $ 20 billion, from a combination of public and private sources, to finance the expansion of the airport, hotels and other facilities to accommodate up to two million visitors attracted to archeological sites, as well as to Food and cultural attractions.
An even more ambitious plan is being built on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. The Red Sea project covers a remote area with 120 miles of coastline, more than 90 islands and extensive coral reefs that could one day be a paradise for diving and snorkeling.
The Saudis want to put four dozen luxury hotels there, including 14 in the first phase, forecasting that these facilities will eventually contribute about $ 6 billion a year to the economy. Accor has agreed to participate, and developers say they are in talks with other international hotel groups.
The Public Investment Fund, Prince Mohammed's $ 320 billion vehicle for economic change, owns the Red Sea scheme and is providing part of the initial capital. Product of the recent sale of a stake in the national oil company, It is likely that Saudi Aramco enters the investment fund and can finance other tourism projects.
Prince Mohammed chairs the Red Sea Development Company, as well as the Al-Ula commission. John Pagano, executive director of the Red Sea, said the prince knew the area "intimately,quot; by excursions on his yacht.
On one occasion, the prince told developers to think again about putting a resort on a certain island because the surrounding water is not turquoise enough.
"We never made that mistake again," said Mr. Pagano, a former senior executive at Canary Wharf in London.
These projects are the size of small countries, and the prince is taking advantage of his scale and small population to plan distinctive communities. The development of the Red Sea, for example, will not be connected to the national electricity grid and will depend entirely on renewable energy such as wind and solar, according to Mr. Pagano, a Canadian citizen.
The conservative social customs of Saudi Arabia will also be less obvious, say the developers. The travel industry anticipates that alcoholic beverages, which are banned in Saudi Arabia, may eventually be sold in these new areas as they are in Dubai, the travel and business center of the Persian Gulf, whose mixture of luxury and modernism seems to influence Prince's thought. .
Pagano said he did not have the availability of alcohol. He said that "what is normally seen in the West,quot; will probably be allowed in the Red Sea resorts. In other words, apart from alcohol, travelers can do whatever they want, for example, women can sunbathe in a bikini.
The Red Sea and Al-Ula projects aim to attract rich and ecological tourists willing to pay a premium for a novel and relatively unspoiled destination. Some travel analysts say this approach can pay dividends.
"This planet is running out of places to go," said Philip Wooller, director of the Middle East for the STR travel research firm.
Aman Resorts, a Swiss-based hotel group that caters to the rich and famous, is establishing three establishments in Al-Ula, with a plan to open in 2023. "There is a lot of culture to discover and explore, and that is exactly what our guests want to do, "said Anna Nash, a spokesman for the company.
Still, said Wooller, the Saudis are starting "from the beginning." Although the kingdom receives about 15 million international visitors a year, most of them for Muslim pilgrimages, tourism has been largely limited to parallel travel after business meetings. . Great training and exercise in hotel construction will be required to meet the government's goal of 100 million national and international visits by 2030, more than double the 41 million in 2018.
That is a great leap in a kingdom that until recently had had little tourism. "If we were to live on tourists, we would be dead," said Qamar Ahmed, who runs a combined antique shop, an art gallery and a cafe called Desert Designs in Al-Khobar, in eastern Saudi Arabia.
In addition, while the crown prince has given some green light to some reforms, including allowing women to drive, some potential visitors may be alienated by the brutal murder of the journalist. Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 by Saudi agents and other repressive measures such as imprisoning government critics.
"Saudi Arabia will not be easy for many tourists to sell," said Henry Harteveldt, travel consultant at Atmosphere Research in San Francisco. While Saudi Arabia could attract travelers who consider themselves explorers, he said, the kingdom has a "big cloud over,quot; its reputation due to Khashoggi's murder and because women are not treated as equals to men.
Still, the Saudis are trying to improve their image. Upon arriving in Riyadh for business meetings, Carl de Stefanis, a venture capitalist from New York, and his son, Erik, visited a welcome kiosk at the airport and were surprised to receive a city tour, a delicious dinner and gifts that included white Saudi robes and plaid headdresses
"Almost everyone we met sincerely worried that we were having fun," Mr. de Stefanis said.
And for Saudi tourist entrepreneurs, it seems like a new day. For example, Madawi Bander Al Saud says that his company, The Traveling Panther, is preparing custom tours of the kingdom for customers in Japan, Mexico and Italy.
"For years we have been showing you photos," he said. "Now they can come."
Alan Rappeport and Tasneem Alsultan contributed reports from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.