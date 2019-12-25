Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and others attended Aayush Sharma's Christmas party

Many celebrities organized parties to celebrate the spirit of Christmas last night. Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, was also one of them. She along with her husband Aayush Sharma had a Christmas party for their little one, Ahil last night.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event with their children. Salman Khan along with his co-stars of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep also attended the party. Among others were director Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan Khan, Daisy Shah, Iulia Vantur. The filmmaker Karan Johar arrived with his son Yash while Riteish Deshmukh with his two children.