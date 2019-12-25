Rory McIlroy reflects on the ups and downs of his golf decade | Golf news

















1:41



Rory McIlroy reflects on a proud decade and reveals which of his 29 tournament victories was the most important thing for him, and what was the key to his four great victories.

Rory McIlroy has impressed both sides of the Atlantic in the last 10 years, but how would the Northern Irish evaluate his own decade of golf?

The former world number one sat down with Jamie Weir of Sky Sports News at his local club, Hollywood, to take a look at the ups and downs of his results and performances in recent years.

McIlroy registered four world victories and recorded results in the top 10 in all but six of his 25 world starts in 2019, after the victory in The Players with more successes in the RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions.

McIlroy's victory in Shanghai was his third World Golf Championship title

The return of the 30-year-old player in the last 12 months completes a decade that saw him record four major titles and 27 world victories, in addition to appearing on four victorious Ryder Cup teams for Europe.

McIlroy became a world star in 2010 with his innovative PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship, before claiming his first title a year later at the US Open and then adding the PGA Championship by the same winning margin, eight strokes, in 2012.

Chronicles of a champion golfer Live

The victory at The Open in 2014 forced only the Masters to complete the Grand Slam of the golf race, but McIlroy begins a new decade still seeking the elusive title of Green Jacket and Augusta.

Despite winning three times the European Tour Race to Dubai and the FedExCup of the PGA Tour twice in the last ten years, McIlroy admitted that there were still times when he was disappointed with his own performance.

McIlroy is heading towards 2020 as the world No. 2

Click on the video above to hear McIlroy reflect on his own decade of golf!