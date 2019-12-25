Republican Senator & # 39; disturbed & # 39; by McConnell's political trial comments | USA news

US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed,quot; by the Senate leader's approach to working with the White House’s lawyer in President Donald Trump’s political trial, and said there should be a distance between the two .

The comments of the Alaskan politician come after Mitch McConnell, majority Senate leader led by Republicans, said during a Fox News interview earlier this month that he was working on "total coordination,quot; with the White House in the next judgment.

"For me it means we have to take a step back to disagree with the defense," Murkowski said in comments issued Tuesday night during an interview with KTUU-TV, an NBC news affiliate based in Alaska. "I heard what leader McConnell had said. I think that has confused the process even more."

Murkowski, who says he remains undecided on how he will vote in the upcoming political trial proceedings, cited the need for distance between the White House and the Senate on how the trial should be conducted.

The House of Representatives led by Democrats accused Trump last week on two charges of pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Biden's son. He has been accused of abuse of power and of obstructing the investigation of Congress.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong.

Republicans have a majority of 53 seats in the Senate, where 51 votes are needed to pass a set of rules for Trump's trial. The trial by political trial in the Senate would require a two-thirds majority vote for a conviction.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has not yet transmitted the articles of political trial to the Senate, an attempt to pressure Senate Republicans to reach an agreement with the Democrats in the chamber on the rules of the trial. McConnell said the Senate could not take any action until it receives the items.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters after leaving the Senate (Patrick Semansky / AP Photo)

The decision to call witnesses or not has been one of the main points of conflict between Democrats and Republicans in the drafting of the rules for political trial procedures. McConnell said Monday that Republicans had not ruled out hearing witnesses at the political trial of the Republican president.

However, McConnell made it clear that he would not agree to a Democratic request for the Senate to agree in advance to take testimony during the trial.

There is little chance Trump will be convicted and removed from office through a Senate trial led by Republicans, but the impeachment process could resonate at the polls in November.