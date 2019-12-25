Rector of Notre Dame: the fragile cathedral may not be saved | France news

The rector of the Notre Dame Cathedral says that the Paris landmark remains so fragile that there is a "50 percent chance,quot; that the structure cannot be saved, because scaffolding installed before this year's fire threatens the vaults of the gothic monument.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said that restoration work is not likely to begin until 2021, and described his "pain,quot; that Notre Dame could not celebrate Christmas services this year, for the first time since the French Revolution.

"He is not out of danger today," he told The Associated Press outside the midnight Christmas Eve mass at a nearby church.

"It will be out of danger when we take out the remaining scaffolding." "Today we can say that there may be a 50 percent chance of being saved. There is also a 50 percent chance of scaffolding falling on the three vaults, so, as you can see, the building is still very fragile. ".

The 12th-century cathedral was under renovation at the time of the April accidental fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire. Without more roof to keep the huge stone structure stable, the surviving vaults of the cathedral are crucial to keep it standing, but they are vulnerable.

Some 50,000 scaffolding pipes crossed the back of the building at the time of the fire, and some were damaged. Eliminating them without causing more problems is one of the most difficult parts of the cleaning effort.

"We need to completely remove the scaffolding so that the building is safe, so in 2021 we will probably begin the restoration of the cathedral," Chauvet said. "Once the scaffolding is removed, we need to assess the state of the cathedral, the amount of stones that will be removed and replaced."

Realistic time frame

Chauvet estimated that it would take another three years after that to make it safe enough for people to re-enter the cathedral, but that the full restoration will take longer. President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants it rebuilt by 2024, when Paris hosts the Olympic Games, but experts have wondered if that deadline is realistic.

Another reason why it is still too dangerous to house religious services within Notre Dame: the fire released tons of toxic lead dust, and authorities are working to clean it and assess the related health risks.

A look inside the Notre Dame Cathedral after this year's fire (AFP)

The symbolism of Notre Dame reaches far and wide. Church officials estimated that two million people from all over the world visited the cathedral during the holiday season.

Tourists can photograph it from nearby embankments, but they can no longer hear their organs or get a close view of their stone sculptures and rosettes of the masterpiece. The vast esplanade is barricaded, barren from its Christmas tree.

But his congregation, the clergy and the choir keep his spirit alive and, instead, brought the Christmas celebrations to the Saint-Germain Church & # 39; Auxerrois in front of the Louvre Museum.

The parishioners shared the penalty for the fire, but also a feeling of solidarity.

"I remember that my mother told me that she was watching TV and that there was a fire in Notre Dame. I told her & # 39; it is not possible & # 39; and I took my bike, and when I arrived I was crying," said Jean-Luc Bodam , a Parisian engineer who used to cross the city to attend services in the cathedral.

"We are French, we will try to rebuild Notre Dame as it was before, because it is a symbol," he said.