Rasheeda Frost shares a sweet photo with her son Karter Frost decorating the Christmas tree

Rasheeda Frost sprouted on her son, Karter Frost, who is decorating the Christmas tree. She tells fans that they made the tree just before Christmas night, but it's better to be late than not to put the tree at all.

‘Putting the tree the day before is better than not putting it at all 🤣🤣🤣🤣😩😩😭😭🌲🎄 Happy Christmas Eve! #dafostfam @karter_frost Ras❤️❤️ ’Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone said: & # 39; I put mines and just put candy canes and once the children finished opening the presents, they fell apart & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; Awl naw Rasheeda has to pass more time at home, sister … tree a little more.

Another follower said: "Lmfaoo, I thought it was bad to put mine last weekend!" And someone else posted this: "I didn't put mine this year." Christmas came too fast for me 🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ ’

A fan wrote: ‘I agree, so many things have happened that we just put ours. Merry Christmas to you and your family. & # 39;

Somoene more said: ‘Aaah my man Lil so handsome. Grow too fast "

In other news, Rasheeda's husband, Kirk Frost, shared a new photo of his twentieth anniversary and that of Rasheeda Frost. The couple is with their family and fans love to see them together and be very good.

Fans and followers are excited about Rasheeda's beauty in the comments.



