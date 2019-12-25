R. Kelly's girlfriend, Azriel Clary, talks about her controversial move with a cheeky message

One of R. Kelly's girlfriends, Azriel Clary, recently appeared in the headlines when she announced that she would move out of the singer's exquisite apartment in Trump Tower, where she lived with her other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

The move generated a lot of speculation among Kelly fans and the general public.

The current situation of the music star has been much discussed in general, and it seems that he will not be able to avoid the controversy in the short term.

Still, many were curious about what was going on with Clary in particular, and she has managed to cause a stir with her decision to leave the apartment.

Clary has had enough of the public talking about her, and recently decided to talk about the situation and share some information about what is happening.

However, any of his followers who could have expected a deeper look at his current affairs will probably be disappointed, since he said he was not interested in publicizing his private life through social networks.

He added that he was very aware of what he was sharing with the public, and wanted to make it clear that it was his entire choice. He ended by saying that he was not there to please anyone, and that he did not want to be treated as a "gossip outlet."

She wrote: “If you think I created social networks to advertise my private life, you are sadly wrong. If I choose to share, say or not say something that is 100% my choice, either now or in the future. Love me or hate me. I'm not here to appease you, nor am I your source of gossip. "

The statement has drawn even more attention to their situation. Still, it seems that most people at least get the message, because discussions about it have shifted mainly to the issue of privacy and similar concerns in the life of a typical modern celebrity.

Joycelyn also issued a statement about Kelly saying, "Please release him and let him return home in peace. He is not the person you think he is. It is the best thing that has happened to Azriel (Clary) and me."

Joycelyn added: “I talk to him every day and see him every two weeks. He really wants to thank all his fans, and he wants you to know that he appreciates all your cards. She added: "It's really very, very sad that someone pretends to be me … and says that I am a victim, that they wash my brain, that I am a sex slave … that I have Stockholm Syndrome."

Ad

Kelly hopes to change things.



Post views:

0 0