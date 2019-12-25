Queen Isabel's Christmas speech disapproves of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth excluded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as her baby, Archie Harrison, from her Christmas photo this year! The monarch also spoke about a "bump,quot; 2019 in her preview of the speech for the BBC broadcast.

By making subtle references to what has been happening in and around the royal family, he said he believes that ‘small steps taken in faith and hope can overcome entrenched differences and deeply rooted divisions to bring harmony and understanding. The road, of course, is not always easy and this year may have felt quite irregular at times, but the small steps can really make a big difference. "

It seems that he was referring to the amount of different scandals and dramas that have focused on the blue-blooded clan.

The list includes Prince Andrew's ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's disputes with increasingly aggressive media.

But although his references to the drama in the speech were quite subtle, the decision not to include photos of Meghan, Harry and his baby on his desk while other family members were in front and center, it was not.

In a shot during the speech, it became clear that, at her desk, Queen Elizabeth had photo frames of Prince William, Kate Middleton and her children, but also of Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince Phillip and the king George VI!

However, as mentioned earlier, the photos of Meghan and Harry were nowhere to be found.

Fans have been talking about this on social media, some arguing that the reason they weren't introduced was because they are not in the line of succession, as everyone else did on that desk.

However, others noted that during last year's broadcast, things were different!

Ad

Not only were Harry and Meghan included, but also Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank.


