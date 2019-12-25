Proof that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance is stronger than ever

Instagram / Miley Cyrus
This year, it's a party in Nashville.
Miley CyrusY Cody Simpson They are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple at home in Tennessee with their family. Taking the Instagram story, the "Slide Away,quot; singer shared a black and white photo of her and Cody around the tree with mom Tish Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus and brothers Trail, Braison Y Brandi. (Young sister Noah Cyrus is going on vacation in Los Angeles). Next to a black heart, he wrote: "Merry Christmas."
The cozy group photo comes only hours after she shared the official Christmas photos of the family, which captured the seven posing on her balcony, on the sofa and outside her home. While Miley subtitled the moving images, "Happy Holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States."
Seeing Miley and Cody together for the holidays is the gift fans expected. After all, more recently, many wondered if the duo's almost four-month romance had officially run its course. In fact, last weekend Cody was seen walking through New York with the Playboy model. Jordy Murray. (For what it's worth, he's currently dating Cody's friend, actor Ryan McCarthy.)
Then, days later, while partying at the Little Sister club in the Big Apple, the Australian was seen "dancing behind the DJ booth with a group of girls," a source told E! News, noting that at one point, a woman "kissed him on the lips."
But before you panic, he insists he didn't cheat Miley. In a statement to E!, His agent confirmed "there is absolutely no truth in this story. Cody went out with a friend and everything else is an invented period."
In fact, in any case, your relationship may become more serious from now on. After all, like E! News confirmed on Tuesday, Miley and former Liam Hemsworth We have finally reached an agreement on his divorce.
"It is a relief for both of them that they can legally pass from each other and leave this completely behind," a source shared with E! "Both are very ready to move on and unravel any issues that remain to be resolved. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives."
