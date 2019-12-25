Proof that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's romance is stronger than ever

This year, it's a party in Nashville.

Miley CyrusY Cody Simpson They are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple at home in Tennessee with their family. Taking the Instagram story, the "Slide Away,quot; singer shared a black and white photo of her and Cody around the tree with mom Tish Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus and brothers Trail, Braison Y Brandi. (Young sister Noah Cyrus is going on vacation in Los Angeles). Next to a black heart, he wrote: "Merry Christmas."

The cozy group photo comes only hours after she shared the official Christmas photos of the family, which captured the seven posing on her balcony, on the sofa and outside her home. While Miley subtitled the moving images, "Happy Holidays from the most dysfunctional family in the United States."

Seeing Miley and Cody together for the holidays is the gift fans expected. After all, more recently, many wondered if the duo's almost four-month romance had officially run its course. In fact, last weekend Cody was seen walking through New York with the Playboy model. Jordy Murray. (For what it's worth, he's currently dating Cody's friend, actor Ryan McCarthy.)