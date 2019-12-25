Producers of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Consider most of the cast of Axing!

The cast members of Real Housewives of Orange County may want to walk carefully over the next few months, as decision makers are considering giving them the boot.

The sources spoke with Radar Online, who confirmed that producers are seriously considering hiring Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd again, "but they don't want the program to become redundant and obsolete," a source said.

"The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly," the source continued. "But the viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over again?"

Vicki stated during the recent meeting show that he is not interested in returning to the program as a friend. Last season, Vicki was downgraded to "friend,quot; as viewers complained about her boring story and after she claimed on the air that her co-star Kelly used cocaine.

Kelly denied all the charges against him. Grades for the program have actually increased despite the degradation of Vicki.